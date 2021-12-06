ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlassian Named A Leader In Enterprise Service Management

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) - Get Atlassian Corp. Plc Class A Report, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2021. In addition, Atlassian's strategy for enterprise service management (ESM) received the highest score of all vendors in this report. Over 35,000 customers trust Jira Service Management to deliver exceptional service experiences for internal and external customers.

In this report, Forrester writes Atlassian's strategy "centers around a comprehensive digital product pipeline…Coupled with an effective land-and-expand customer acquisition model, [their] strategy receives the strongest score in this evaluation." Atlassian also received the highest possible scores in eighteen of the twenty-two ESM evaluation criteria. The report lists usability, ecosystem, Atlassian-suite integrations as its greatest strengths, noting that "Atlassian is a good fit for organizations looking for a comprehensively integrated service management platform bringing together development, operations, and business teams."

"Today's digital transformation initiatives extend far beyond the boundaries of the IT department. Teams from operations to legal to human resources are reimagining their service management processes - and realizing they need a flexible, intuitive solution to power this new approach," said Cameron Deatsch, Chief Revenue Officer at Atlassian. "We believe this recognition from Forrester, combined with the rapid growth of our customer base over the last year, is further proof we're leading the charge into the future of service management for all types of teams."

Customers around the world are realizing the benefits of Jira Service Management from Atlassian. Forrester writes that "reference customers noted strengths in usability, speed to value, and flexibility to meet their needs…" These themes were also present at the recently concluded High-Velocity: ITSM World Tour, Atlassian's first service management-focused customer event. Enterprise IT leaders shared their success stories with Jira Service Management, revolving around three key benefits:

  1. Faster time to value - Thanks to an intuitive solution with pre-built templates and a transparent pricing model, customers can customize and deploy great service experiences fast - without lengthy consultant engagements to get started or overpaying for features they won't use.
  2. Improved visibility and information flow - Empowered teams deliver the best service experiences, which is why an ESM solution must ensure information flows across teams to facilitate good decision-making. Jira Service Management offers a unique connection to development and operations teams leveraging Jira Software in addition to a robust set of over 1,000 integrations through the Atlassian Marketplace.
  3. Better collaboration across teams - Great service delivery often involves more than just one team. Only Jira Service Management unites enterprises through a single platform, helping teams from HR to legal to finance and beyond create standardized, repeatable, and scalable service delivery practices.

To learn more about what we believe sets Jira Service Management apart from other ESM solutions, download your complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2021.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. Our team collaboration and productivity software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Teams at more than 200,000 customers, across large and small organizations - including Bank of America, Redfin, NASA, Verizon, and Dropbox - use Atlassian's project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products to work better together and deliver quality results on time. Learn more about our products, including Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, Trello, Bitbucket, and Jira Align at https://atlassian.com/.

