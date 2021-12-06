ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denarius Confirms Engagement Of Investor Relations Firm

TORONTO, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denarius Silver Corp. ("Denarius" or "the Company") (TSXV: DSLV) confirms that it has engaged SRC Swiss Resource Capital AG ("SRC"), a private company based out of Herisau, Switzerland, to provide marketing, advertising and investor awareness services to the Company in Europe for the purposes of raising awareness about Denarius in the European financial community.   As announced in our press release dated July 5, 2021, Denarius granted 150,000 stock options to SRC on June 30, 2021, with each option exercisable at $0.445 per common share until June 30, 2026. Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company confirms that since July 1, 2021, it has also been paying a monthly fee in the amount of CHF 6,000 under an agreement with SRC that will expire on June 30, 2022. Other than the monthly fee and stock options, SRC has confirmed that it does not have any financial interest, directly or indirectly, in Denarius or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Denarius

Denarius is a Canadian-listed public company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero Project in Spain and the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company also owns the Zancudo Project in Colombia which is currently being explored by IAMGOLD Corp. pursuant to an option agreement for the exploration and potential purchase of an interest in the project.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.denariussilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of February 18, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike DaviesChief Financial Officer(416) 360-4653 investors @denariussilver.com

