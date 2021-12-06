ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney Vacation Club And Interval International Announce New Affiliation Agreement

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

MIAMI, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Vacation Development, Inc. - the developer of Disney's vacation ownership program, Disney Vacation Club - and Interval International, a leading provider of vacation services, have signed an agreement to affiliate 15 Disney Vacation Club resorts in Florida, California, Hawai'i, and South Carolina. The agreement reinstates a relationship that was first established in 1995.

Effective January 1, 2022, Disney Vacation Club Members will enjoy access to a variety of travel and leisure benefits. This includes the opportunity to exchange their vacation points for stays at resorts in Interval's global network of more than 3,200 properties.

"For the past 30 years, Disney Vacation Club has been a leader in vacation ownership and has provided its Members and guests with exceptional experiences. We are delighted to welcome them back to the Interval network," said Jeanette Marbert, president of Interval International. "Our companies have always shared a strong commitment to customer service excellence. This common vision, along with the superior quality of Disney's world-class resorts, make this affiliation an ideal match for our members."

"Since opening our first resort in 1991, we've been unwavering in our passion to provide our Members with one-of-a-kind vacations," said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. "As we continue to grow our portfolio of new experiences, we are excited to join forces with Interval International to offer our Members even more ways to use their points through access to Interval's quality exchange network and their travel and lifestyle offerings."

Disney Vacation Club Members will enjoy many flexible exchange opportunities and upgraded benefits and services. These include the ability to exchange their points toward ShortStay Exchange ®, receive discounts on Getaway vacation rentals, and utilize VIP Concierge SM for personal assistance, 24/7. Interval's hotel exchange benefit will also be available to eligible Disney Vacation Club Members at a later date.

The agreement comprises the following Disney Vacation Club properties:

Ko Olina, Hawai'iAulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Anaheim, CaliforniaThe Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Hilton Head Island, South CarolinaDisney's Hilton Head Island Resort

Lake Buena Vista, Florida Disney's Old Key West Resort Disney's Boardwalk Villas Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge Disney's Beach Club Villas Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & SpaDisney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows Cooper Creek Villas and Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge Disney's Riviera Resort

Vero Beach, FloridaDisney's Vero Beach Resort

About Interval International Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,200 resorts in more than 80 countries. Through offices in 13 countries, Interval offers world-class products and benefits to resort clients and more than 1.4 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs. Interval is an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) - Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Report, a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services.

About Disney Vacation ClubDisney Vacation Club, a leader in vacation ownership, debuted in 1991 with a flexible, vacation points-based system rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshare model. Today, Disney Vacation Club has more than 250,000 Member families, from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries, who have discovered the joys of membership.

Disney Vacation Club Members are able to choose from among a variety of exciting vacation destinations, including a stay at any Disney Vacation Club Resort or one of thousands of other vacation options in destinations around the world. Plus, when purchasing directly from Disney, Members can also enjoy the Disney Collection, which includes select Disney Resort hotels, Disney Cruise Line and guided vacations with Adventures by Disney, as well as the Concierge Collection, a portfolio of extraordinary hotels in sought-after destinations. Vacations at a Disney Vacation Club Resort can last anywhere from one night to several weeks.

With Disney Vacation Club properties located near the Disney theme parks in Florida and California, Members have easy access to new and innovative attractions on both coasts for years to come. For more information, visit www.disneyvacationclub.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/disney-vacation-club-and-interval-international-announce-new-affiliation-agreement-301438401.html

SOURCE Interval International

