Music Education App Trala Brings Funding To $6.9M With Support From Leaders At Coinbase, LinkedIn, And AirBnB

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trala, the music education app empowering students to learn violin at any age, has closed a new round of funding. This new investment brings Trala's total funding to $6.9 million, with participation from leaders at Coinbase, LinkedIn, AirBnB, Apple Ads, Doordash, the Seattle Symphony, and VMWare.

Over the past 3 years, Trala has been downloaded by 400,000+ people from 193 countries. This funding comes on the heels of a groundbreaking partnership with the world-famous violinist Joshua Bell and enables Trala to continue making music education accessible to everyone on Earth.

"We're building Trala because we believe that everyone should have access to the gift of making music," says Sam Walder, CEO and co-founder of Trala. "This support shows us that the music education industry can and will evolve with the times. This new funding means that we can continue to refine Trala's curriculum and technology to empower anyone, at any age, to learn to play an instrument."

When students download Trala, they're matched with the best violin teacher for their age, skill level, and goals. In between online violin lessons, students work through the world's largest library of violin videos and interactive sheet music. Trala's proprietary signal processing algorithms additionally give students instant feedback on pitch and rhythm every time they practice. Built with adult learners in mind, the Trala app helps students of all ages.

Backed by tech visionaries like Duolingo's CEO Luis von Ahn and artists like Joshua Bell, Trala is getting the support needed to build the future of music education.

About Trala: Trala is a music education app that uses technology to teach anyone, at any age, how to play the violin. To get started with Trala, head to www.trala.com or search for "violin" in the Google Play or App Store.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/music-education-app-trala-brings-funding-to-6-9m-with-support-from-leaders-at-coinbase-linkedin-and-airbnb-301438425.html

SOURCE Trala

