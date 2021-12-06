ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Santa Fe Indian Market Centennial

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), the non-profit that produces the annual Santa Fe Indian Market, is pleased to announce planning is underway for the Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market. Santa Fe Indian Market 2022 will be held on Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21.

Santa Fe Indian Market 2022 will be held on Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21.

Since 1922, Santa Fe Indian Market has been North America's largest and most important juried Indigenous art market. Originally focused on the Indigenous art of the Southwest, the market has expanded its reach over the years to include Indigenous artists from all regions of the United States and Canada.

SWAIA will also present its first-ever Art Indigenous: a contemporary art show featuring sculpture, painting, photography, installation and performance from worldwide galleries exhibiting Indigenous artists from the United States and Canada. The four-day art show will be held at Santa Fe's El Museo Cultural, located in Santa Fe's Railyard Arts District. The show will commence with a VIP opening night party on Thursday, August 18.

The Santa Fe Indian Market, begun as a weekend art market, has grown into an Indigenous art mecca adopted by Santa Fe's top galleries and cultural institutions. "2022 will be like none other for Indigenous art collectors and visitors to Santa Fe. The City of Santa Fe is embracing our centennial and many of the leading galleries and institutions are producing Indigenous-themed content and producing shows by top Indigenous artists throughout the year," said SWAIA's executive director Kim Peone (Colville Confederated Tribes/Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians).

Friday August 19 Best Of Show Ceremony 11am-12pm Best of Show Luncheon 12-2:30pm Sneak Peek 2-4pm General Preview 4-6pm

Saturday August 20—Opening Day Gala and Live Auction- 6:00-9:00pm Plaza entertainment SWAIA Indigenous Fashion Shows and Events TBD

Sunday August 21 VIP Party 1-3pm General Trunk Show- 5:00-6:00pm Plaza entertainment SWAIA Indigenous Fashion Shows and Events TBD

Media Inquiries: Audrey Rubinstein |505-490-5029 | audrey@themettaagency.com

ABOUT SWAIA: The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market, the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922; cultivating excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms; and developing programs and events that support, promote, and honor Native artists year-round. swaia.org

IG: santafeindianmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santa-fe-indian-market-centennial-301438407.html

SOURCE Southwestern Association for Indian Arts

Comments / 0

Related
Santafe New Mexican.com

Juliana and Tejinder Ciano grow food and community through Santa Fe farm

Juliana and Tejinder Ciano have some progressive ideas about how to create food justice. They’ve been putting their theories into practice through their local mom-and-pop farm and a cons. tellation of initiatives that aim to revolutionize equity and access to healthy food. Juliana Ciano, 36, said she and her husband,...
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Step Up Gallery: Santa Fe Pleinairians ‘Gift Of Small Paintings’

A visitor checks out the new show ‘Gift of Small Paintings’ at Step Up Gallery. Courtesy/Step Up Gallery. An art exhibit designed for holiday gift shopping runs Nov. 24, to Jan. 2 in Step Up Gallery at Mesa Public Library, 2400 Central Ave., in downtown Los Alamos. An informal group...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Art#Art Market#Contemporary Art#Santa Fe Indian Market#Indigenous#Santa Fe#El Museo Cultural
Santa Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe Reports Strong Economic Recovery

New Mexico health officials last reported new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 24: 1,409, bringing the total number of cases to 308,091; DOH designated 261,131 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 420 new cases, followed by Doña Ana County with 230 and Sandoval County with 116. Santa Fe County had 59.
SANTA FE, NM
Motor1.com

Hyundai Santa Fe Gets Six-Seat Version, But Not In The US

Hyundai had planned to sell the latest Santa Fe in the United States with three-row seating (XL model) and a diesel engine, but it never happened. It means those who want a more practical SUV from the Asian brand will have to step up to the larger Palisade. It's a different story with the Santa Fe sold in other parts of the world where seven seats and diesel engines have been available ever since the fourth-generation model was launched in 2018.
CARS
ABQJournal

Santa Fe Desert Chorale kicks off the season with ‘Nochebuena’

The Santa Fe Desert Chorale returns to in-person performances with its 2021 Winter Festival: “Nochebuena.”. The 24-member group will kick off the season on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Santa Fe’s Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, then head south to Albuquerque’s Immanuel Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Dec. 12. Various Santa Fe performances follow through Dec. 22.
SANTA FE, NM
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Santa Fe, NM Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 511,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending November 30, bringing the total count to more than 47.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 773,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Arts
Santafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe Spirits starts home delivery in 41 states

Santa Fe Spirits has gone national with home delivery of its whiskey, gin and brandy. As of Nov. 23, spirits lovers in 41 states can mail-order bottles from the Santa Fe craft distiller, which was established by Colin Keegan in 2010. “You can go to our website [santafespirits.com], order a...
SANTA FE, NM
theculturetrip.com

The Best Spa Hotels and Wellness Retreats to Book in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe embraces the spirit of the Southwest in every way imaginable, including in its health and wellness practices. Long before skyscrapers, the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains hosted people hoping to receive the healing power of the land. Today, the spa hotels of Santa Fe combine ancient practices, local botanicals and the latest techniques to pamper your mind, body and spirit. Feel renewed after a night in one of these wellness retreats and spas in Santa Fe, bookable on Culture Trip.
SANTA FE, NM
WPXI Pittsburgh

Seven Springs Mountain Resorts being sold to new company

CHAMPION, Pa. — A fan favorite resort in Somerset County will have some new management soon. Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc. announced that it will sell Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Hidden Valley Resort and Laurel Mountain Ski Area to Vail Resorts, Inc. The sale, which is expected to close...
CHAMPION, PA
TheStreet

New Study From StrategyR Highlights A $869 Million Global Market For Environmental Test Chambers By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Environmental Test Chambers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
ENVIRONMENT
TheStreet

Ascend To Expand Compound Production To Latin America

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend Performance Materials has announced plans to purchase a compounding facility in San Jose Iturbide, Mexico, growing its global footprint and expanding production capacity for high-performance engineered materials. "We continue to invest in and grow our engineered materials business with a focus on regional...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Rebuild SoCal Partnership Podcast Hosts SANDAG Leaders On New Episode

ANAHEIM, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a new episode of The Rebuild SoCal Zone podcast, Rebuild SoCal Partnership's Executive Director Jon Switalski discusses San Diego's Regional Transportation Plan with San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG)'s Hasan Ikhrata, Chief Executive Officer, Coleen Clementson, Director of Regional Planning and Ray Major, Chief Data Analytics Officer and Chief Economist.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Bright HealthCare And Mineral Partner To Drive Organizational And Employee Health Inside Small-to-Medium Sized Businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mineral, the HR and compliance leader for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and Bright HealthCare, the health benefits division of Bright Health Group, Inc., announced a partnership to drive organizational and employee health at businesses across the country. Starting in 2022, Bright HealthCare's employer customers will receive access to Mineral's HR and compliance tools, as well as Mineral Experts, as a part of their health plans.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Data Governance Market To Reach $6 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Data Governance - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Sunlight Resorts Presented With LUXlife Travel &Tourism 2022 Award

LAKE WALES, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlight Resorts has received the prestigious LUXlife Travel & Tourism 2022 Award for "Best Holiday RV Resort - Florida" for the second year in a row. This prestigious award recognizes Sunlight Resorts property, Resort at Canopy Oaks Luxury RV Resort, for excellence in service, an elevated suite of amenities, and a commitment to the industry. For those interested in experiencing the excellence of the property, bookings made now through December 30, for two or more nights in any RV site type or cottage, will receive 25 percent off their stay taking place through December 30.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Digital Power-Optimization Installs Cryptocurrency Mining Pilot With Top-10 North American Renewable Energy Developer

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Power-Optimization ("DPO") announced today that it has successfully installed its latest cryptocurrency mining operations in partnership with a leading North American renewable energy developer. The pilot mining operation was deployed in October by DPO using state-of-the-art Bitmain S19 cryptocurrency mining computers and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy