Santa Fe Indian Market Centennial

SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), the non-profit that produces the annual Santa Fe Indian Market, is pleased to announce planning is underway for the Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market. Santa Fe Indian Market 2022 will be held on Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21.

Santa Fe Indian Market 2022 will be held on Saturday, August 20, and Sunday, August 21.

Since 1922, Santa Fe Indian Market has been North America's largest and most important juried Indigenous art market. Originally focused on the Indigenous art of the Southwest, the market has expanded its reach over the years to include Indigenous artists from all regions of the United States and Canada.

SWAIA will also present its first-ever Art Indigenous: a contemporary art show featuring sculpture, painting, photography, installation and performance from worldwide galleries exhibiting Indigenous artists from the United States and Canada. The four-day art show will be held at Santa Fe's El Museo Cultural, located in Santa Fe's Railyard Arts District. The show will commence with a VIP opening night party on Thursday, August 18.

The Santa Fe Indian Market, begun as a weekend art market, has grown into an Indigenous art mecca adopted by Santa Fe's top galleries and cultural institutions. "2022 will be like none other for Indigenous art collectors and visitors to Santa Fe. The City of Santa Fe is embracing our centennial and many of the leading galleries and institutions are producing Indigenous-themed content and producing shows by top Indigenous artists throughout the year," said SWAIA's executive director Kim Peone (Colville Confederated Tribes/Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians).

Friday August 19 Best Of Show Ceremony 11am-12pm Best of Show Luncheon 12-2:30pm Sneak Peek 2-4pm General Preview 4-6pm

Saturday August 20—Opening Day Gala and Live Auction- 6:00-9:00pm Plaza entertainment SWAIA Indigenous Fashion Shows and Events TBD

Sunday August 21 VIP Party 1-3pm General Trunk Show- 5:00-6:00pm Plaza entertainment SWAIA Indigenous Fashion Shows and Events TBD

Media Inquiries: Audrey Rubinstein |505-490-5029 | audrey@themettaagency.com

ABOUT SWAIA: The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market, the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922; cultivating excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms; and developing programs and events that support, promote, and honor Native artists year-round. swaia.org

IG: santafeindianmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/santa-fe-indian-market-centennial-301438407.html

SOURCE Southwestern Association for Indian Arts