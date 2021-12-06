ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Universe Raises $30M To Empower Creators To Build The Web From Their Phone

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universe, the app that has empowered over 500,000 creators to build amazing websites and online stores from just their phones, today announced $30M in Series B funding to unlock the internet's next generation of creators and entrepreneurs. Universe makes creating a website easy thanks to a magical GRID, which breaks all the elements down into simple Lego-like building blocks.

The company's Series B was led by Addition with participation from existing investors Google Ventures, Javelin Venture Partners, Box Group, and more. With this funding, Universe will double down on its GRID system, expand its commerce offering for upstart brands, and bring its GRID platform to more platforms and devices. The funding will also be used to build awareness, especially in new markets, and help the company continue to build a distributed team with top talent across the country.

In addition, Universe will use this capital to explore how it can help its creators benefit from the coming web3 frontier by bringing its signature no-code approach to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized commerce.

Universe is the most powerful and easy-to-use mobile website builder, helping creators shape unique brands, build their businesses, and grow their audiences in ways they haven't been able to before. The GRID is the heart of Universe's web-building app—a super intuitive, gesture-based interface that allows anyone to build a site by tapping, dragging, and pinching simple building blocks.

"Our mission is to empower everyone to build the internet, and our GRID system is a new paradigm for creating online—easy enough for anyone to use, but powerful enough to make something truly original," said Joseph Cohen, CEO and founder of Universe. "With this round of funding, we'll be able to radically expand our set of tools and bring Universe to millions of more creators and entrepreneurs around the world. We can't wait to see what they build."

"With its GRID system, Universe has a fundamentally differentiated product in a huge and open-ended market. We were struck by the company's recent growth and its unique combination of amazing mobile creation tools with a powerful commerce engine," said Lee Fixel, founder of Addition. "Universe is poised to be the tool that unlocks the internet's next generation of creators and entrepreneurs. I couldn't be more thrilled to be backing this team."

Universe now powers more than half a million active sites, ranging from spiked gothic hoodies and sushi delivery in a pizza box to a talented photographer and the world's best key lime pie . With 'link-in-bios' becoming increasingly necessary for anyone with a business, Universe's GRID gives creators an incredibly easy-to-use and powerful platform for beautiful no-code creation and commerce.

To experience Universe, visit: onuniverse.com or apple.co/Universe for iOS devices.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universe-raises-30m-to-empower-creators-to-build-the-web-from-their-phone-301438421.html

SOURCE Universe

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Fable launches with $15M in Series A Funding led by Redpoint Ventures, Empowering All Creators to Tell Stories With Motion

the web-based motion design platform for creators, today announced the launch of its platform in addition to a $15 million Series A funding round led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from Collaborative Fund, SIP Global Partners, Harrison Metal, Third Kind Venture Capital, and LightShed Ventures. Annie Kadavy of Redpoint will join the Board. Less than one year after raising its seed round, this round brings Fable’s total funding to $22.4M. The company will use this new capital to expand its team and grow its product offering.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

YouTrip Raises $30M, Plans To Enter B2B Market

Singapore’s YouTrip has raised $30 million in a Series A funding round, money the payments startup says it will use to enter the B2B payments market, per a Tuesday (Nov. 30) company blog post. This latest round brings the total funds raised by YouTrip to $60 million. The company raised...
MARKETS
AlleyWatch

Fable Raises $15M for its Motion Design and Animation Platform for Creators

There are a number of software platforms that allow users to build advanced animations like vectoring, CGI, stop-motion animation, and motion graphics that yield cinematic assets with fluid transitions and realistic effects like Warners Bros. brand assets at the beginning of a film or the Netflix logo sting when the app is launched. Among the most widely recognized platforms are Adobe’s After Effects and Apple’s Final Cut Pro, where designers create motion graphics on a single-frame basis that are combined to yield the animation. However, these platforms require specialized knowledge making them inaccessible to the growing types of individuals and teams that are powering the creator economy. Fable has built the next-generation web-based motion design and platform that’s versatile enough to be used by skilled designers as well as those new to animation. Think of it like the Canva for motion design. Since the platform handles the rendering in the cloud, there are no onerous requirements for computational or graphics power. Unlike other platforms, Fable is built to be collaborative to handle the workflows of teams. It is free to join with paid Pro and Team plans available; all come with access to a growing library of tips and tutorials.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bitcoin.com

Korean Incubator Hashed Raises $200 Million for Web 3.0 Investments

Hashed, a Korean blockchain VC firm, has announced the launch of Hashed Venture Fund II, a new fund that will focus on investing in Web 3.0-based startups. The fund raised $200 million for these investments, and while the company did not disclose those who participated, it did announce it will be scaling operations to have a more global impact.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe#Pizza Box#Grid#Google Ventures#Javelin Venture Partners#Box Group
eMarketer

Q&A: Shutterfly personalizes gift-giving and empowers the creator economy

Insider Intelligence spoke with Jim Hilt, president of Shutterfly, which when combined with recent acquisitions Snapfish and Spoonflower, reaches more than 21 million customers. Shutterfly allows customers to personalize a variety of products, ranging from mugs to cards to home decor. Insider Intelligence: How has Shutterfly evolved over the years?
INTERNET
Cheddar News

Creator Commerce Platform LTK Raises $300 Million

Creator commerce platform LTK raised $300 million in a recent funding round, now valuing the company at $2 billion. LTK is the world's largest influencer marketing platform and is known for helping to pioneer the so-called 'creator economy.' The company helps content creators make money off of their social media posts by hosting them on one central marketplace. LTK says more than $3 million in products are bought each year on its website and app. Now, the company is looking to continue its growth. LTK co-founder and president Amber Venz Box joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
MARKETS
towardsdatascience.com

How to Build a Gallery of Streamlit Apps as a Single Web App

Download a free template, pop in multiple Streamlit apps and you’re done. I’ve been playing around with Streamlit for a little while now and have written a handful of experimental apps. While I’m happy enough with them (as far as they go — they are only simple examples), none of them are worthy of a dedicated web page.
CELL PHONES
dot.LA

Tagger Raises $15 Million to Tap Into the Creator Economy

Many brands rely on influencers to stay relevant in online discourse, but finding the right public figure can be tricky. That’s where Tagger comes in. Though it started in 2015 by Peter Kennedy as a music discovery service, the Santa Monica-based startup has evolved since Dave Dickman jumped on board as CEO in 2017 into an influencer marketing platform that helps companies search for influencers to promote their services or products.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
martechseries.com

Holaplex Announces $6 Million Seed Round to Empower Independent Creators of NFTs

Holaplex’s funding is led by blockchain-focused investment firm CoinFund. Holaplex, an all-in-one NFT platform that leverages Solana in addition to Solana-powered on-chain protocol, Metaplex, announces a $6 million seed round led by blockchain-focused investment firm CoinFund. Other major ecosystem players who participated in the round include: Social Capital, Valor, Collab+Currency, Blockchain Coinvestors and Solana Capital.
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

AI-powered customer engagement platform MoEngage raises $30M to grow operations

Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event. As the demand for personalized marketing grows, AI is becoming a critical tool in enterprises’ technology arsenals....
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Tesla co-founder launches rock boring startup Petra out of stealth, raises $30M Series A

Putting utility lines safely underground will require hundreds or even thousands of miles of new tunnels, and a San Francisco-based startup has a new tool for the job. Petra says its semiautonomous drilling machine — which it calls Swifty — can cut through some of the hardest rocks on earth more quickly and cheaply than conventional boring machines. It launched out of stealth Thursday and announced a $30 million Series A that was led by DCVC, bringing its total funding to $33 million. Other investors include ACME Capital, Congruent Ventures, 8VC, Elementum Capital, Real Ventures, Tekfen Ventures and Lemnos.
BUSINESS
Boston Globe

Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee raises $30 million for privacy startup

Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee’s latest startup, Inrupt, has raised $30 million to further develop its data privacy technology, according to data from PitchBook. Venture capital firm Forte Ventures led the deal, which also included Akamai, Allstate, Glasswing Ventures, and the Minderoo Foundation’s Frontier Technology Initiative. The Boston startup had previously raised more than $10 million of seed funding.
BOSTON, MA
Sourcing Journal

What’s Next for 3D in Fashion…And What Brands Must Demand from the Technology

If one were to spend the day on LinkedIn, or reading fashion publications online, you would walk away believing that the entire industry uses 3D at a very mature level. A recent review of LinkedIn showed several posts from users highlighting photorealism, animation and even 3D avatars that appeared very close to human. Any small company, or even large company that has not adopted 3D yet, would look at these posts and feel “left out,” prompting the need to chase 3D adoption at all costs. Although it is true that many companies have implemented 3D in their workflows over the past...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Axios

User data startup co-founded by Tim Berners-Lee raises $30M

Inrupt, a Boston-based Internet user data control platform, raised $30 million in Series A funding led by Forte Ventures, per TechCrunch. Why it matters: Inrupt was co-founded by Tim Berners-Lee, who's known as the father of the World Wide Web. Other investors include Allstate, Minderoo Foundation and insiders Akamai and...
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Forward Protocol Raises $1.25 Million to Build Web 3.0 Toolkits for a Value Driven Economy

[PRESS RELEASE – Panama City, Panama, 8th December 2021]. Forward Protocol has raised $1.25 million across two series of funding rounds, attracting investment from leading blockchain projects and venture capital groups such as Bitcoin.com, CVVC, AU21, X21, and GDA Capital. Additional capital came from MEXC, Stakez Capital, Magnus Capital,...
MARKETS
theface.com

Raising a glass to TikTok’s creators of the year

From stop-start lockdowns, to getting back on the dancefloor, the Euros and everything in between, 2021 has been one hell of a year. In the midst of it all, we’ve had our trusty phones to rely on for entertainment and light relief and arguably, they’ve turned into our most consistent companions.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheStreet

Thunderbird Entertainment Provides Shares Issuance Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF), announced today that the Company has issued 40,975 common shares to CEO Ms. Jennifer Twiner McCarron at a deemed price of $4.93 per share. The issuance reflects partial consideration for a performance bonus earned during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
74K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy