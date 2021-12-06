ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Devin Nunes to Resign From Congress to Become CEO Of Trump's Media Company

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), a Republican who has served 10 terms since 2002, will be resigning from Congress to take a role at former President Donald Trump's new media company.

Rising to fame for his staunch Trump support during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Nunes announced that he will begin as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group in January.

"I'm writing to let you know I've decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021," Nunes wrote in a letter to constituents seen by CNN after the news was broken by several outlets like Punch Bowl News and the San Joaquin Valley Sun.

While Trump announced plans to release his own media company in October, much around what it will look like remains unclear. It is slated to receive $293 million if the plan to go public through a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) goes through. These plans prompted an ongoing investigation into its stock trading practices from both the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

Nunes is a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and one of the leading Republican members of Congress, rumored to be line to become chairman of the Ways and Means committee if Republicans won back House in 2022.

While many Democrats celebrated the exit of one of the most conservative members of Congress, many on Twitter ( (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report) expressed concern over what it could mean for the legitimization of the media company.

"Rest assured, I have not, by any means, given up our collective fight—I’ll just be pursuing it through other means," Nunes wrote in the letter to his constituents.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Nunes
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Media#Ceo#Trump S Media Company#Russian#Cnn#Punch Bowl News#Spac#Digital World Acquisition#Dwac#Sec#Republicans#House#Democrats#Twitter#Twtr
MSNBC

Roger Stone becomes the latest Trump insider to plead the Fifth

There is a certain symmetry to the circumstances. Exactly three years ago this week, after two members of Donald Trump's inner circle had already pleaded the Fifth, Republican operative Roger Stone told congressional investigators that he, too, was invoking the Fifth Amendment's protection against self-incrimination as lawmakers investigated the Russia scandal.
POTUS
TheStreet

VICTORY: Supreme Court Strikes Down PA School Mask Mandate

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling today striking down Governor Tom Wolf's statewide school mask mandate, Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project, issued the following statement:. "Some government officials have used COVID to fundamentally reorder the nature of our government, and have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

CBO blows the lid off Biden's agenda as Bidenflation shows its teeth

In the early 1980s, the late Federal Reserve chairman stared down double-digit inflation and made it blink first. Back when huge shoulder pads were in and Twisted Sister was at the height of its popularity, Volcker helped President Ronald Reagan wring inflation out of the economy in what proved to be an extremely traumatic but also necessary process. Volcker’s work in constricting the money supply with interest rates almost unthinkably high — the federal funds rate peaked at 20% — helped pave the way to the economic expansion of the Reagan era.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
thecentersquare.com

Woman fired by Hobbs rejects apology, demands she abandon governor’s race

(The Center Square) – The woman who twice represented herself in successful discrimination lawsuits against now-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is not only refusing an apology but demanding Hobbs give up her bid for Arizona governor. Hobbs posted a three-minute-long video Wednesday expressing remorse for her involvement in former...
POLITICS
WNCT

NC GOP Senate primary intensifies as campaigns go negative

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A court ruling delaying North Carolina’s high-stakes GOP Senate primary has increased pressure on former President Donald Trump’s favored candidate to agree to a debate schedule and has given his opponents more space to renew attacks on him. U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, whom Trump has endorsed in the race, believes it would be […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

What Mark Meadows Is Learning the Hard Way

One of the emblematic phenomena of Donald Trump’s presidency was the weeks (or sometimes fortnights) of chaos, when it seemed like the administration was struck by a new crisis every day, like watching a Wile E. Coyote supercut, except occasionally with real ordnance. Trump is out of the White...
POTUS
NBC News

Teri KanefieldTrump election lie allies Stone, Eastman and Clark plead the Fifth. It won't do much.

Roger Stone, a long-time adviser to former President Donald Trump, just became the latest Trump ally to refuse to cooperate with House’s Jan. 6 investigation by invoking his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. The growing list includes John Eastman — a former law professor and legal adviser to Trump, and Jeffrey Clark, who served as an assistant attorney general from 2018 until 2021. Alex Jones, a radio show host and a staunch supporter of Trump’s re-election campaign, has also threatened to plead the Fifth in response to his own House subpoena.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
74K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy