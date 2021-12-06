Devin Nunes to Resign From Congress to Become CEO Of Trump's Media Company

Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), a Republican who has served 10 terms since 2002, will be resigning from Congress to take a role at former President Donald Trump's new media company.

Rising to fame for his staunch Trump support during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, Nunes announced that he will begin as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group in January.

"I'm writing to let you know I've decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021," Nunes wrote in a letter to constituents seen by CNN after the news was broken by several outlets like Punch Bowl News and the San Joaquin Valley Sun.

While Trump announced plans to release his own media company in October, much around what it will look like remains unclear. It is slated to receive $293 million if the plan to go public through a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) goes through. These plans prompted an ongoing investigation into its stock trading practices from both the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

Nunes is a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and one of the leading Republican members of Congress, rumored to be line to become chairman of the Ways and Means committee if Republicans won back House in 2022.

While many Democrats celebrated the exit of one of the most conservative members of Congress, many on Twitter ( (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report) expressed concern over what it could mean for the legitimization of the media company.

"Rest assured, I have not, by any means, given up our collective fight—I’ll just be pursuing it through other means," Nunes wrote in the letter to his constituents.