ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dell Technologies Announces Pricing Of Offering Of $2.25 Billion Of Senior Notes

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report (the "Company" or "Dell Technologies") announces the pricing of the previously announced private offering by two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Dell International L.L.C. and EMC Corporation, as co-issuers (the "co-issuers"), of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.375% Senior Notes due 2041 (the "2041 Notes") and $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.450% Senior Notes due 2051 (the "2051 Notes" and together with the 2041 Notes, the "Notes"). The 2041 Notes will mature on December 15, 2041 while the 2051 Notes will mature on December 15, 2051. The Notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by the Company, Denali Intermediate Inc. and Dell Inc. The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from the offering of the Notes are intended to be used to fund the repurchase of certain existing notes of its subsidiaries pursuant to certain tender offers being conducted by Dell Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Any remaining proceeds not used to repurchase such existing notes in such tender offers will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt.

The offering of the Notes was made in a private transaction in reliance upon an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers," as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, or outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction

About Dell Technologies Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Dell Technologies Inc Class C Report helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-announces-pricing-of-offering-of-2-25-billion-of-senior-notes-301438427.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BurTech Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurTech Acquisition Corp (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and are expected to begin trading Monday, December 13, 2021, under the ticker symbol "BRKHU". Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BRKH" and "BRKHW" respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GoldMining Inc. Announces At-the-Market Equity Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) (" GoldMining" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the " Distribution Agreement") with a syndicate of agents led by BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and including BMO Capital Markets Corp., H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC, Haywood Securities, Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. and Roth Capital Partners, LLC (collectively, the " Agents"), for an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program").
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Truist Financial announces early redemption of $1B senior notes

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) will redeem all $1B principal amount outstanding of its 2.70% senior notes due Jan. 27, 2022. The redemption date is set to Dec. 27, 2021. The company says payment of the redemption price for the senior notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

GreenPower Announces Grant Of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (Nasdaq: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (the "Company") announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 350,000 incentive stock options to the Directors and Officers of the Company, 278,000 stock options to employees of the Company and 65,000 stock options to consultants. The stock options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CDN $16.45 per share. For the Directors and Officers of the Company and the consultants the stock options vest as to 25% four months after the grant date, 25% six months after the grant date, 25% nine months after the grant date and 25% one year after the grant date and for the employees the stock options vest as to 25% four months after the grant date, 25% one year after the grant date, 25% two years after the grant date and 25% three years after the grant date.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Freedonia Analyst Weighs In On Saint-Gobain's Acquisition Of GCP Applied Technologies

CLEVELAND, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint-Gobain, a leading industrial conglomerate with significant operations in the building construction industry, recently announced that it would be acquiring GCP Applied Technologies, a key supplier of roofing underlayment, waterproofing and air barrier products, and cement and concrete admixtures. The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2022, will bolster Saint-Gobain's presence in a number of markets.
CONSTRUCTION
TheStreet

My Size Announces It Has Reached Agreement Resolving Litigation With Todd Ault

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- My Size, Inc. ("My Size" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), a leading developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced that based on recent discussions with Todd Ault and his representatives, the Company has entered into a settlement agreement with Mr. Ault, Ault Alpha LP, Ault Alpha GP LLC, Ault Capital Management LLC, and Ault & Company (the "Ault Parties"), in which the Company agreed to withdraw the lawsuit asserting a claim for violation of Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 it previously filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Ault Parties. The Ault Parties have agreed to withdraw the counterclaim that they asserted in that action against the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Appalachia Made Company Secures Funding From Wing 2 Wing Ventures And L37 Ventures To Expand Operations In Williamson, West Virginia And Beyond.

WILLIAMSON, W.Va., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appalachia Made Company, a company founded in 2016 to diversify the local rural economy, create sustainable wage jobs, and reframe the national narrative of Appalachia has successfully closed a round of financing from Wing 2 Wing Ventures, co-founded by Brad Smith, former CEO of Chairman of Intuit, and L37 Ventures, a Silicon Valley and TN-based venture firm. The use of proceeds will be leveraged to expand operations and continue to support local entrepreneurs in their efforts to scale sustainable businesses.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Emc#Dell Inc#Dell Technologies Inc#Dell Technologies#Dell International L L C#Emc Corporation#Company#Denali Intermediate Inc
TheStreet

LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under its Inducement Plan. LivePerson established the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan")...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Invesque Inc. Announces Partial Redemption Of Its Amended 2016 Convertible Debentures Due January 31, 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Invesque Inc. (the " Corporation" or " Invesque") (TSX: IVQ) (TSX: IVQ.U) announced today that it has delivered a notice of redemption to the holders of the Corporation's outstanding 5.00% 2016 Convertible debentures due January 31, 2025 (the " Debentures") in connection with the previously announced Debenture amendments approved by holders of Debentures on November 15, 2021 (the " Debenture Amendments"). Such notice of redemption provides that the Corporation will, on January 31, 2022 (the " Redemption Date"), redeem US$20,000,000.00 of the principal amount of the Debentures (the " Redeemed Debentures") outstanding plus accrued and unpaid interest (at 5.00%) thereon (the " Partial Redemption"). In accordance with the Debenture Amendments, the interest rate on the Debentures will be increased to 7.00% effective January 31, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Microvast Statement Regarding 8-K Filing On Former SPAC Financials

Microvast Holdings, Inc. ("Microvast" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MVST) today issued the below statement regarding its Form 8-K (the "8-K") filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on December 10, 2021, which disclosed non-reliance on the historical financial statements of Tuscan Holdings Corp. ("Tuscan") prior to the business combination with Microvast on July 23, 2021, as a result of an accounting classification error related to Class A common stock subject to possible redemption issued as part of the units sold in Tuscan's initial public offering.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Altus Power, Inc. Rings NYSE Opening Bell On December 10, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its initial public listing, Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) (" Altus Power" or the "Company"), a market-leading clean electrification company, rang the Opening Bell to commence the day's trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). A replay of the ceremony can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/showcase/7909438?video=655326315.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Trademarks
TheStreet

Getty Images to Go Public in SPAC Deal Valued at $4.8 Billion

Storied photo agency Getty Images has agreed to go public in a merger with a special acquisition company backed by CC Capital and Neuberger Berman. The deal values the Seattle-based company at $4.8 billion including debt. The SPAC is named CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PPRB), and is headed by former Blackstone BX senior managing director Chinh Chu.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Bank7 Corp. Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) - Get Bank7 Corp. Report (the "Company"), today announced the pricing of its previously communicated underwritten secondary offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock by its principal shareholder, the William B. Haines Financial Services Trust (the "Selling Shareholder") at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. The Selling Shareholder also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The offering is expected to close on December 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lucid Group, Inc. Prices $1,750,000,000 Convertible Senior Notes Offering

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid")(Nasdaq: LCID) today announced the pricing of its offering of $1,750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on or about December 14, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Lucid also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, to purchase up to an additional $262,500,000 principal amount of notes.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nu Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), ("Nu"), one of the world's largest digital banking platforms and one of the leading technology companies in the world, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering, consisting of an international offering of 289,150,555 Class A ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") at a public offering price of $9.00 per Class A ordinary share, and a concurrent offering in Brazil of Class A ordinary shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts ("BDRs") registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), each BDR representing 1/6 th of a Class A ordinary share, at a public offering price of R$8.36 per BDR, based on the December 8, 2021 exchange rate of R$5,579 to US$1.00 published by the Central Bank of Brazil (together, the "global offering"). The number of Class A ordinary shares to be sold in the international offering may be reduced by a portion of the Class A ordinary shares that are initially being offered in the form of BDRs in the concurrent Brazilian offering.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

Mogo Down 17% After Announcing Direct Offering Pricing

Investing.com — Mogo Inc (NASDAQ: MOGO ) shares are down 17% to $3.87 Thursday morning after it said it has entered into agreements with certain institutional investors for the sale of 6.1 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 3.1 million shares for $4.50 per unit. The financial...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Presents at Barclays 2021 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) Barclays 2021 Global TMT Conference December 7, 2021 12:05 PM ET. Let me quickly cover our safe harbor statement. A special note on our forward-looking statements. Dell Technologies statements that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements and are based on Dell Technologies' current expectations. Actual results and events in future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in Dell Technologies' periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

Dell Announces Pricing of Private Offerings by Dell International and EMC Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc. recently announced the pricing of the previously announced private offering by two of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Dell International LLC and EMC Corporation, as co-issuers of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.375 percent senior notes due 2041 and $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.45 percent senior notes due 2051.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Merck Prices $8.0 Billion Debt Offering

Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. Report, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today priced an $8.0 billion public offering of five series of senior unsecured notes (collectively, the "notes"). The notes include:. $1.5 billion of 1.700% notes due 2027 (the "2027 notes") $1.0 billion...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
74K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy