DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global B2C E-commerce Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (B2C Retailers, Classifieds), by Application (Clothing & Footwear, Media & Entertainment), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global B2C e-commerce market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.65 trillion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

The increasing disposable income level, escalating usage of internet and smartphones, and an increasing number of online shoppers are expected to drive the market growth.

Online goods and service providers offer various options to their customers, such as vast product portfolio, discounted price rates, convenient payment methods, same-day delivery, and easy return policies while purchasing any goods or services, resulting in growing customer preference toward e-commerce platforms.The General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS) provides the rules and regulations governing international trade in services, with significant implications for e-commerce.

The anti-Spam Law is placed to protect consumers from receiving unsolicited marketing material. Although online businesses collect information from consumers, they are legally prohibited to spam people's inboxes without their consent.

Technological advancement supported by increasing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is providing customers with a real-time shopping experience. For instance, Augmented Reality (AR) technology offers customers 'virtual changing rooms' wherein customers can try a product virtually.The rapid evolution of e-commerce has brought numerous opportunities to both nascent as well as established players in the market. However, online payment processes have witnessed few challenges in the recent past.

The interconnected and instantaneous nature of online payment channels has increased vulnerability towards cybercrime, digital frauds, and other malpractices. To overcome these cybersecurity concerns, it is essential to emphasize service security and the protection of consumer's data. B2C E-commerce Market Report Highlights

The market is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the augmented use of smartphones and the increasing use of social media, among others

The clothing and footwear segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, owing to increasing penetration of retail sales over online channels, accessories, and footwear spending

Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020 and is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the presence of a large number of B2C e-commerce providers in the region

Partnership, collaboration, and business expansion remain the major strategies adopted by the leading market players

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

Amazon.com, Inc.

ASOS

Craigslist, Inc.

eBay Inc.

Flipkart Internet Private Limited

JD.com, Inc.

MakeMytrip Pvt.Ltd.

OLX

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

