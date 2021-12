Normally when you hear the term “bad habit” it usually evokes a negative connotation. There are certain bad habits though that can be guilty pleasures and kind of fun to indulge in. Pretty Awkward unveil their single “Bad Habit” all about hanging out with someone just for fun and creating a new ‘bad habit’. With a spirited, punchy rhythm and infectious pop vocal, it is easy for listeners to be sucked into this highly addictive offering. He passionately sings, “let’s get out of here and drive with the top down/ got the radio playing something like no doubt.” Those lyrics instantly provide those feel-good vibes.

