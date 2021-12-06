ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RESCISSION OF THE PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE ISSUED FOR: NE Palm Bay, Florida.

EFFECTIVE: December 6, 2021

RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE

TO: Residents of Palm Bay, Brevard County, Florida, located at the following addresses:

  • 2346 Coconut Palm Drive NE
  • 1878 - 1978 Coco Plum Street NE

The Wednesday, December 1, 2021 “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” is hereby rescinded for the above-mentioned addresses following the restoration of service and the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey showing that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, please contact the Palm Bay Utilities Department at (321) 952-3410 or the after-hours emergency line at (321) 952-3478.

