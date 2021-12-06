Trouble creating a csv to show VMs space

I have this issue when configuring SMTP integration through ACC, test is Unsuccessful with the below event shown,. Module:WanderingWiFi.AirWatch.Console.Web.Controllers.Settings.SmtpController.TestSmtpConnection. Message: *** EXCEPTION ***. System.Exception: Cannot create a AccServiceClient for AirWatch.CloudConnector.SmtpService.ISmtpService. Async operation must have signature SendAsync(BaseServiceRequestSubtype, CancellationToken) at AirWatch.Runtime.CodeGeneratorBase`1.<GetGeneratedTypeInfo>b__10_0(Type t) at System.Collections.Concurrent.ConcurrentDictionary`2.GetOrAdd(TKey key, Func`2 valueFactory) at System.Collections.Concurrent.ConcurrentDictionaryEx.GetOrAddAtomically[TKey,TValue](ConcurrentDictionary`2 cdict, TKey key,...
