Trouble creating a csv to show VMs space

By G0nz0UK
 6 days ago

I'm trying to right a script to show VMs that have a tag of 'Prod' and 'Testing' that...

Unable to deploy multiple VMs per line of the imported CSV

The below works when I have a single line in the CSV and successfully deploys the VM with the variables. $BuildVar = Import-csv "D:\2019DatacenterTest.csv" -ErrorAction Stop $BuildVar | Foreach-Object { $IPadd = $_.IPadd $Mask = $_.Mask $Gateway = $_.Gateway $DNS1 = $_.DNS1 $DNS2 = $_.DNS2 $Vlan = $_.Vlan $Tplate = $_.Tplate $CustOS = $_.CustOS $Cluster = $_.Cluster $VMserver = $_.VMserver $OU = $_.OU $Disk1 = $_.Disk1 $Disk2 = $_.Disk2 $WO = $_.WO $Notes = $_.Notes $Cores = $_.Cores $Memory = $_.Memory $vCenter = $_.vCenter } ########################################################################################################################################################## # Connect to vCenter # ########################################################################################################################################################## #add-pssnapin vmware.vimautomation.core Connect-VIServer $vcenter ########################################################################################################################################################## # Configuring Customization & Deploy VM # ########################################################################################################################################################## $datastore = Get-Cluster -Name $Cluster | Get-Datastore | Sort-Object -Property FreeSpaceGB -Descending:$true | Select-Object -First 1 $vHost = Get-Cluster $Cluster | Get-VMHost | Sort-Object -Property MemoryUsageGB -Descending:$false | Select-Object -First 1 $OSSpecs = Get-OSCustomizationSpec -Name $CustOS $NicMapping = Get-OSCustomizationNicMapping -OSCustomizationSpec $OSSpecs.Name Remove-OSCustomizationNicMapping –OSCustomizationNicMapping $NicMapping -Confirm:$false $NicMapping = Get-OSCustomizationNicMapping -OSCustomizationSpec $OSSpecs.Name New-OSCustomizationNicMapping -OSCustomizationSpec $OSSpecs.Name | Set-OSCustomizationNicMapping -IpMode UseStaticIP -IpAddress $IPadd -SubnetMask $Mask -DefaultGateway $Gateway -Dns $DNS1, $DNS2 New-VM -Name $VMserver -Template $Tplate -OSCustomizationSpec $OSSpecs -VMHost $vhost -Datastore $datastore -ErrorAction Stop $Nic = Get-NetworkAdapter -VM $VMserver Set-NetworkAdapter -NetworkAdapter $Nic -NetworkName $Vlan -Confirm:$false Start-VM $VMserver.
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA Metropolis and Edge AI helping to create smarter spaces

NVIDIA has this week released more details on how the companies Metropolis and Edge AI technologies are helping create smarter spaces in our world from the factory floor to our major highways. The new technologies are capable of monitoring a wide variety of different things about our daily life take the form of a new generation of AI applications at the edge “driving incredible operational efficiency and safety gains across a broad range of spaces“, explains NVIDIA. All of which sounds a little scary. NVIDIA has created a free e-book providing more details on how metropolis and edge AI are helping build smarter and safer spaces around the world. Get your copy by following the link below.
Connections refused between VMs

I have two VMs (clones of each other). Simple basically default setup. I have installed Java and Apache Cassandra on each VM. One is configured for 127.0.0.1, the other 127.0.0.2. Individually both instances come up fine on their assigned IPs. However, when I change the settings in the config to allow them them to 'find' each other, so that the two can bind as a cluster, the connection from each to the other is refused. Here is an example message:
Re: Shared VMs are back in Workstation 16.1

(it could have been worded better... we brought the UI back for this feature and have not removed the binaries for hostd.exe, that's the 'present form' which will remain for the rest of v16's life) https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-Workstation-Pro/16.1.0/rn/VMware-Workstation-1610-Pro-Release-Note... Product Support Notices. Deprecation of the Shared virtual machine feature. The Shared virtual machine...
Re: Export virtuals with Tags to CSV file

Seems easy, and I can get the data I need, I just cannot get it into the CSV file the way I want. Here's what I'm looking for:. The CSV file should have all virtuals in the vCenter, and include all tags against each virtual, one per column- this last bit is giving me headaches!
VMware vCloud Director Availability & VM Discovery

Currently we are testing the product VMware vCloud Director Availability. It's looking very promising and will allow us and our customers to replicate or migrate VMs pretty simple to our platform(s). But at the moment I'm playing around with the Failover Test option and the documentation on this option clearly...
Sessions not logged off even after the setting is set correctly

On the pools we have the option "logoff disconnected sessions" set to 120 minutes, but we still see sessions of a couple of days. it looks like this option isn't applied at all. any pointers where to look to make this working again?. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. As per my...
Workstation 16.1.2 Pro, under Windows 11 host, Windows guest in VM crashes on startup

This Reddit post sums up this issue well: https://www.reddit.com/r/vmware/comments/ph590g/vm_does_not_start_on_workstation_1612_pro_windows/. Basically using Workstation Pro 16.1.2 on a Windows 11 host, if you create a Windows guest VM, and the host system has Hyper-V enabled in any form (in my case its present because I have WSL2 enabled in the host), and if you have more than one processor and/or one core per processor selected for the guest, the Windows guest VM crashes at boot:
Re: NSX Distributed Firewall - Hit counts

What is the easiest way to check for the NSX Distributed Firewall hit counts ?. For ex - For a particular Rule ID - 1000, I wanted to check how many hits have been received. One way is by checking the firewall logs from syslog. Is there any other simpler...
Using JWT with Access and UAG to combine internal and external Connection Servers – Ron’s Cool Feature of the Week

For the latest episode of my video series, I spoke with Nick Burton, a VMware EUC Champion, vExpert, Consultant Extraordinaire, and all-around smart guy. Nick published a blog back in July on how to combine internal and external Connection Servers (often kept separate due to different authentication requirements for external access) using a JSON Web Token feature available in the UAG when combined with Workspace ONE Access.
How to backup VMs on licensed ESXi 4.0 host

I'm working on a new customer that needs to refresh its server/storage infrastructure. I have found one ESXi 4.0 host (licensed, not free) with 5 VMs (Win 2003 srv 32 bit and WinXP) runs the production environment. I need to move/copy/replicate these VMs to a vSphere 6.7 installation, but all...
Extend on prem nsxt firewall rules

I would like extend my on prem nsxt firewall rules to the cloud sddc nsxt . When i migrate vm from on prem to cloud sddc , the same nsxt firewall rules needs to be applied. My cloud sddc nsxt is installed as local and not global manager. Please help!
Different HBA card model between esxcli.Storage.san.fc.list and esxcli.Storage.core.adapter.list

I have create a script to extract information of HBA cards of multiple ESXi servers. I use in part of my script:. $reportHba += $esxcli.Storage.san.fc.list.Invoke()|. select @{N = 'HostName'; E = {$esxcli.VMHost.Name}},. Adapter, NodeName, PortName, ModelDescription, hardwareVersion, OptionROMVersion, DriverName, DriverVersion, FirmwareVersion, Speed, PortState. $reportHba1 += $esxcli.Storage.core.adapter.list.Invoke()|. select @{N = 'HostName';...
vCenter 7.0.3 guest customization - network not connected on deployment

DVS 6.6.0 (static binding port groups) everything within the cluster is working just fine... except when i try to deploy a template... built a fresh 2019 template with nothing installed. Removed defender, sysprep to generalize. (tried this several times with VMXNET and E1000E -same results) created a customization specification for...
no coredump target has been configured. host core dumps

Recently upgraded all my host to 7.0.2 Ua and now getting the above message. Looking at KB 2004299 and when i run the command. esxcli system coredump partition get, this is what i get (see below). I get nothing. Am I missing something?? Any help is appreciated. [root@ESXHOST8:~] esxcli system...
Workspace ONE UEM on-prem - SMTP issue

I have this issue when configuring SMTP integration through ACC, test is Unsuccessful with the below event shown,. Module:WanderingWiFi.AirWatch.Console.Web.Controllers.Settings.SmtpController.TestSmtpConnection. Message: *** EXCEPTION ***. System.Exception: Cannot create a AccServiceClient for AirWatch.CloudConnector.SmtpService.ISmtpService. Async operation must have signature SendAsync(BaseServiceRequestSubtype, CancellationToken) at AirWatch.Runtime.CodeGeneratorBase`1.<GetGeneratedTypeInfo>b__10_0(Type t) at System.Collections.Concurrent.ConcurrentDictionary`2.GetOrAdd(TKey key, Func`2 valueFactory) at System.Collections.Concurrent.ConcurrentDictionaryEx.GetOrAddAtomically[TKey,TValue](ConcurrentDictionary`2 cdict, TKey key,...
migrating of vm's across vcenters

I would like to migrate a number of Virtual Machines from one vsphere 5.5 environment to another seperate vsphere 6.5 environment. Can I use ovftool to perform these migrations. ovftool vi://........ vi://........ Thanks in Advance.
