Star Trek VI: The Undiscoverd Country is rarely chosen as the best of the Star Trek films. Everyone has their opinions when it comes to the Star Trek films and where they fall in the rankings of worst to best. Many fans will choose between First Contact and The Wrath of Khan as the top title. It’s not often that any of the other movies knock these two out of the top spot in the rankings. Until now. But that’s the case with the recent ranking of all thirteen Star Trek movies from worst to best by Forbes writer, Scott Mendelson as he chose Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country as the best of the Star Trek films.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO