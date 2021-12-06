ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the Official Trailer for NBC's 'American Auto' Comedy Series (Exclusive)

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC's new comedy, American Auto, is about to set the auto industry ablaze. Sort of. Set in Detroit, the upcoming series -- from Superstore creator Justin Spitzer -- follows the corporate executives of Payne Motors who are at a crossroads: adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard....

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

tvseriesfinale.com

Dollface: Season Two Premiere Date Revealed for Hulu Comedy Series

Dollface is returning next year. Hulu has announced that season two of the comedy series created by Jordan Weiss will launch in February. The first season of 10 episodes was released back in November 2019. Starring Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky, Connor Hines, Beth Grant, Brianne...
Deadline

NBC Nabs ‘Aunties’ Comedy From Shantira Jackson, Amber Ruffin & Seth Meyers As Put Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has handed a put pilot commitment to Aunties, a comedy from The Amber Ruffin Show team of writer Shantira Jackson, star/executive producer Amber Ruffin and executive producers Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker via their Sethmaker Shoemeyers production company. Written by Jackson loosely based on her life with Ruffin supervising, Aunties tells the story of what happens when a young woman goes back home and helps raise the women who raised her. Jackson, who is also a performer, and Ruffin executive produce alongside Sethmaker Shoemeyers’ Meyers, Shoemaker and development executive Jason Carden. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. In addition to her work as a writer on Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show, also from Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions and Universal Television, Jackson recently served as a writer/consulting producer on NBCU streamer’s Saved By the Bell sequel. She also has been writing for Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth and its upcoming spinoff Human Resources. Earlier this year, Jackson and Ruffin, along with the rest of The Amber Ruffin Show‘s writing team, received an Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series Emmy nomination. Jackson is repped by ICM, Artists First and Schreck Rose.
GeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer For the Sixth and Final Season of NBC Series THIS IS US

The teaser trailer has been released for the sixth and final season of the NBC hit series This Is Us. We get a look at Kate singing, the big three, and Rebecca talking about her Alzheimer’s disease, saying that she’s not worried about forgetting the big things in life, but the little things.
Ana Gasteyer
Harriet Dyer
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
tvseriesfinale.com

PEN15: Hulu Comedy Series Ending; No Season Three (At Least for Now)

It’s “school’s out” for the cast and crew of the PEN15 TV series. The Hulu series is coming to an end with its current second season which is being released in two parts. The final seven episodes will debut this Friday, December 3rd. While there won’t be a third season in the immediate future, the door is being left open by Hulu for the characters’ return.
NewsTimes

Peacock Orders ‘Supernatural Academy’ Animated Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The animated series adaptation of “The Supernatural Academy” books by Jaymin Eve has been ordered at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety originally reported the series was in the works from 41 Entertainment back in October 2019. The half-hour series will debut on Peacock on Jan. 20, 2022. The first season will consist of 16 episodes.
hypebeast.com

Official Trailer for James Gunn's 'Peacemaker' TV Series Promises Equal Balance of Comedy, Action and Drama

HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad spinoff TV series Peacemaker, which sees John Cena reprise his role from the 2021 film. The three-minute visual highlights Cena’s Peacemaker and the people he comes across, which includes Steve Agee as John Economos, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn and Steve Agee as Economos. It also focuses on Peacemaker’s rocky relationship with his father Auggie, portrayed by Robert Patrick, and the sudden change in his resolve, which is triggered by his failure to to assassinate children despite his previous motto of killing “men, women and children” to achieve peace.
WHAS 11

'Abbott Elementary': Here's Your First Look at ABC's New Workplace Comedy (Exclusive)

Teachers are the heroes of their own story in ABC's new workplace comedy, Abbott Elementary. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the half-hour mockumentary-style series follows a group of dedicated and passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- at a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though the educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love for what they do -- even if they don't particularly care for the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
New Haven Register

Chris O’Dowd to Star in Apple Comedy Series ‘Big Door Prize’ From ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Alum David West Read (EXCLUSIVE)

Chris O’Dowd is set to star in the upcoming Apple comedy series “The Big Door Prize,” Variety has learned exclusively. The series 10-episode series is based on the M.O. Walsh novel of the same name. It tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the grocery store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential.
tvseriesfinale.com

Reacher: Amazon Reveals Action Series’ Premiere Date, Poster, and Trailer (Watch)

Reacher is on its way! Amazon Prime Video has announced a premiere date and released a trailer teasing the new TV show. The action series is based on the first novel of the Jack Reacher series, Killing Floor, by Lee Child. Alan Ritchson takes on the role Tom Cruise played in the films, and he is joined by Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins, and Bruce McGill.
SFGate

Stephanie March Joins Ava DuVernay’s ‘Naomi’ DC Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” star Stephanie March has joined Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s DC superhero drama “Naomi” for the CW. “Naomi” is based on the comic series of the same name and centers on a teenage superhero whose life is upended when supernatural events occur in her hometown. March will be in six-episode recurring role. The cast includes Kaci Walfall in the title role, along with an ensemble that boasts Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Claire Lanay and Camila Moreno. The series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Paul Garnes of Array Filmworks. The series is from Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television.
tvseriesfinale.com

From: EPIX Unveils Trailer and Photos for New Horror Series (Watch)

From is coming to EPIX in February, and the cable channel is giving viewers a look at the new horror series from John Griffin. Starring Harold Perrineau, Eion Bailey, Catalina Sandino, Moreno Shaun, Majumder Avery Konrad, Hannah Cheramy, Ricky He, Simon Webster, Chloe Van Landschoot, and Pegah Ghafoori, the series revolves around a town that traps everyone who enters into it.
hawaiitelegraph.com

Vir Das to develop American country music comedy series

Washington [US], December 8 (ANI): Actor-comedian Vir Das is developing a country music comedy series titled 'Country Eastern' for Fox. As per Variety, Das is attached to co-write and executive produce the project with Sam Laybourne, with Laybourne also attached to serve as showrunner. Das might also star in the...
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota's BSWANKY to be Featured in New NBC TV Comedy Series

Designed and handcrafted in its very own Sarasota atelier, BSWANKY, a philanthropic and sustainably-made designer handbag line, creates transformational bags with a focus on helping to derail Florida's invasive python species. The Python collection comes fully-lined and wrapped with textured python skin ethically-sourced from the Florida Everglades. “By sourcing locally, we found a way to showcase the rare sought after patterns of the Burmese python, while helping to sustain our natural resources in the Everglades,” says BSWANKY Founder and designer Gretchen Bauer.
