Professional Version 12.2.1 (18811640) 3.2 GHz 8-Core Intel Xeon processor. I have multiple windows 11 vms and file sharing has been a bit hit or miss (logoff and on you have to reestablish it) but that is fine. Recently I bought a mycloudex NAS and attached to the network. One vm connects to this without issue and works where a second vm (each time I enable the share and try to access a file or open say quickbooks) it locks up both the guest and hangs the host. It immediately frees up the lock as I keep clicking the minus to remove the share so its for sure related to the share.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO