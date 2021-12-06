ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Infinite Community Director Responds to Complaints

By Carley Garcia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite has been seeing largely positive reviews from critics, with many praising its combat, open-world feel, and Grapple Shot, there has been a slew of player concerns since the multiplayer facet of the new title dropped last month. Over the weekend Brian Jarrard, Halo Infinite‘s community director, jumped onto the...

PCGamesN

Halo Infinite Yoroi samurai armor

Want to know how to get the Yoroi samurai armour in Halo Infinite? Following the surprise launch of the much-anticipated FPS game, Halo Infinite’s first season, Heroes of Reach, lasts until May 2, 2022. So there’s plenty of time for you to get all of the Halo Infinite season one battle pass unlockable skins based on characters from Halo: Reach. However, 343 Industries has also tweeted about the first mini-season. It’s called ‘Fracture: Tenrai’ and features the Yoroi armour as the event’s main unlockable skin.
IGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Video Review

Halo Infinite Multiplayer reviewed by Stella Chung on PC. Also available on Xbox. It's so nice when a game actually lives up to sky-high expectations! Halo Infinite has been one of the most anticipated games out there since it was first announced three years ago, and for its multiplayer component to so fully deliver on the series' classic feel while also keeping up with the modern-day competition in the FPS genre is a huge achievement. With some fantastic map design, a collection of straightforward but highly engaging modes for both large and small groups, excellent weapons and gear options, and those delightfully bouncy and sticky grenades, Halo Infinite's multiplayer modes put it in the top tier of competitive shooters. Impressively, it manages to give nostalgic veterans the best of what they remember Halo multiplayer feeling like while also smoothly introducing new players to the joys of Spartan combat.
dotesports.com

All weapons in Halo Infinite

The Halo franchise has always been slightly different than its rival shooter games. The unique environment, weapons, and graphics make Halo the legendary game it is. And not only does Halo Infinite pay homage to the series’ roots, it also tries to modernize it. As of now, there are a...
dbltap.com

What is a Killing Spree in Halo Infinite?

Wondering what a Killing Spree is in Halo Infinite? Here's what you need to know. Halo Infinite has been getting off to a strong start. After a lot of anticipation, the multiplayer beta was dropped just ten days ago. Since then, plenty of players have been getting stuck into everything this form of Halo has to offer. A few features have left some players with questions, however. Particularly skillful players might have encountered a little notification regarding a "Killing Spree" during their matches, but what is it?
Washington Post

‘Halo Infinite’ progression complaints highlight gaming’s generational divide

For Halo fans who only care about multiplayer, “Halo Infinite” is a free-to-play game. But improbably, it’s messing up the free-to-play part. This is the first time in its 20-year history that Halo has entered the free-to-play market, and a huge divide has formed between the game’s monetization scheme and what players, both old and new, expect of the franchise. “Halo” in 2001 revolutionized the console shooter genre. But since 2007′s “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,” multiplayer shooting games have adopted role-playing mechanics into the genre, tasking players with earning experience points to level up and win new gear — cosmetic and otherwise. “Fortnite” popularized the free-to-play season pass system, in which players pay to earn experience points, making their way through 100 levels to earn 100 rewards. Typically, players can also purchase virtual currency using real-world dollars to fast-track that process. But the Halo games were never really like that.
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

The Academy is one of the main menus in Halo Infinite. This is the ideal starting point for players new to Halo Infinite and especially those new to the series. Here you’ll learn the basics of combat and controls, participate in weapon challenges, and freely experiment with its training options.
stevivor.com

How to mute players in Halo Infinite

I was running a 1.25 KD in Halo Infinite last night, simultaneously being heckled by a player on my own team. “Mommy’s Credit Card,” he repeatedly sneered at me, noting the $10 AUD Cloud9 skin that I bought because it both represents Stevivor colours and makes my Spartan look like DC’s Nightwing. “You going to carry us, Mommy’s Credit Card?”
dbltap.com

What is a Stockpile Match in Halo Infinite?

What is a Stockpile match in Halo Infinite is something that many players are wondering about at the moment as they try to complete their weekly challenges for the first time. For those looking to get their challenges done before the next refresh, here's a breakdown of what a Stockpile match is in Halo Infinite multiplayer.
Gamespot

Halo Infinite XP Changes Announced

In response to negative feedback, 343 Industries has announced further steps to help improve the XP and progression systems in Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta. Community manager John Junyszek ran through the changes on Twitter, saying players can expect increased XP payouts for the first six matches each day. Here is the rundown:
Game Informer Online

Halo Infinite Unveils A Campaign Trailer

Players have had plenty of time to dive into Halo Infinite’s multiplayer experience, but as we move closer and closer to the December 8th launch date, anticipation has been building for the campaign experience as well. After weeks of throwing around the oddball and hacking up competitors with the sizzling sword, is it time to take the campaign trek? Well, here’s the first big trailer from the campaign, unveiled today.
Gamespot

Adjust These Halo Infinite Settings Immediately

Though some options in Halo Infinite's multiplayer are a bit limited--swords and Grappleshot-only mode when???--there are quite a few things you can adjust in the Settings menu to make the game a comfortable experience. The ability to change things like how much the screen shakes or what colors are used to highlight items and other players lets you tweak the Halo experience to fit your needs and preferences. There are also elements you can adjust to give yourself a bit of an edge or enhance your multiplayer capabilities. At the very least, you can make small changes that get downplay some more intrusive elements of the game, which might save your life in a duel down the road.
gamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite Flood: Are the Flood on Zeta Halo?

Will there be Halo Infinite Flood in the new Zeta Halo installation? There have been various Halo Infinite leaks and rumors regarding the presence of the Flood in the open-world Halo game out next week, but the zombie-like enemies haven’t been seen in a mainline Halo game since the RTS Halo Wars 2 in 2019 — despite being a major part of the original trilogy’s storyline. So what are these leaks and are the Flood in Halo Infinite after all?
lordsofgaming.net

Halo Infinite: The Road to Better XP

Announced today via Halo Infinite community manager John Junyszek, the progression system for Halo Infinite will be getting more improvements. Starting with more XP gains for playing matches starting tomorrow. Details on Halo Infinite’s XP improvements. As detailed by the community manager in a small Twitter thread, the game will...
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Bonuses Available To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members

There just might be another incentive to upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The campaign to Halo Infinite is finally launching next week. The game is free to all Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox, PC, and cloud; however, that’s not all players can expect to receive on launch day. Members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will also be getting monthly perks for the game that will be usable in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.
gameranx.com

Epic Games Store Now Dead by Daylight & While True: learn[] For Free

For years the PC online digital storefront was dominated by mainly one particular company, Valve. Through the Steam marketplace, players were able to claim countless video game titles for their digital collection. Not to mention that over the years, Steam evolved and included more features for players to enjoy such as a means to connect with a community, craft wish lists, and achievements. While there were other competitor services that popped up, none offered too much of an incentive to go through their alternative storefront service.
gameranx.com

Halo Infinite Player Shows Just How Lethal The Sniper Rifle Could Be

Here’s how many players can be taken out by a Sniper Rifle bullet. Halo Infinite has been one of the most anticipated video games coming out this year. While the development studio, 343 Industries, wanted to get the game out last year, it was ultimately delayed. Unfortunately, that meant the big exclusive hit for Microsoft wouldn’t release alongside the Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. That delay seemed to have paid off as there’s been plenty of active players jumping online to enjoy the multiplayer beta. In fact, we’re getting to see players experiment more with the weapons and maps available.
dotesports.com

Can you derank in Halo Infinite?

For veterans and newcomers alike, Halo Infinite was one of the highly anticipated games of 2021. Not only does the game bring the classic Halo experience to the modern age of gaming but its focus on esports should make it easier to stick around for years to come. While the...
gameranx.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Offers New Gameplay Footage

Here's what the game looks like a couple of months before release. One of the anticipated video games that were slated to launch this year was Techland’s Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Unfortunately, that game got delayed and pushed into 2022. So while we know that the game has recently gone gold, we’re still unable to get our hands on a copy until February 4, 2022. With that said, the developers are giving fans a bit more inside look at the gameplay.
