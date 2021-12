While it’s been about a year since both AMD and Nvidia launched their Radeon 6000 and 30XX graphics cards, but we still have not seen any entry-level models from either series. In fact, the lack of any such GPUs has been a factor of some frustration for many consumers. Not everyone wants, or indeed can afford, something like a 3080. With both companies expected to launch their new lower-tier graphics cards in early 2022, however, there is a hope that we may, finally, have an affordable and modern solution on the way.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO