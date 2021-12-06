ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Wayne Accused Of Pulling A Gun On His Bodyguard, Rapper Denies It Ever Happened

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 2 days ago

With all the accolades Lil Wayne has amassed in his hip-hop career, the Young Money head honcho has also seen a fair share of moments that almost threatened his status as the self-proclaimed best rapper alive.

It appears Weezy is unfortunately on the side of some negative drama yet again, this time after his bodyguard accused the emcee of pulling a gun on him following a domestic dispute.

According to TMZ , law enforcements say the alleged incident occurred in the Hidden Hills, California home that Wayne owns and was sparked over photos that may have been taken and leaked to the media. However, while the bodyguard gave authorities details of the entire ordeal, reps for Weezy not only denied that it ever happened but even went a step further to say the rap star doesn’t even own a gun.

More on how TMZ is breaking down the situation below:

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … one of the rapper’s guards told cops he and Wayne got into a fight at Weezy’s Hidden Hills, CA home, and cops say they were told the altercation escalated to physical violence and a brandished firearm.

We’re told the guard claims Wayne told him to get outta the house after the initial dispute, but the guard went to the bathroom first and he claims that’s when Wayne dramatically escalated things.”

Things get even more strange as police reportedly have issues with the bodyguard’s recollection of events, particularly being that he doesn’t even want to press charges against Wayne. It looks like things are still in the investigation phase though being that Weezy wasn’t home to talk to authorities when they arrived for questioning, and hopefully it ends here as being a misunderstanding — rap fans still need Tha Carter VI !

We’ll bring you updates on this situation as more information comes to light.

hotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Calls Out DaBaby For Revealing Their Daughter's Face On IG Story

DaniLeigh and DaBaby set the internet ablaze last night and have only fanned the flames since. Beginning with DaBaby filming DaniLeigh breastfeeding their child on Instagram Live, the "SUGE" rapper maintained that he was filming for his safety, and that he was requesting the mother of his daughter leave his home.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Instagram Model Allegedly Pulls Gun On DJ Akademiks After Calling Him Obese

There was some drama-drama on a recent episode of the Fresh & Fit podcast, with special guest DJ Akademiks and a dozen Instagram models. One of the women on the panel was a single mother named Whitney LeDawn, who claimed during the podcast to be a "child of God." Her mention of religion threw DJ Akademiks off, who proceeded to ask her if she had her child out of wedlock, which she confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

DaBaby's Battery Case Charges Dismissed As HIV Organizations Claim Rapper Ghosted Them Following Outreach For Homophobic Rant

The controversial rapper’s battery case in Las Vegas has been dismissed with prejudice — meaning it can’t be brought to court again. The charges stem from a November 2020 incident where a Las Vegas driver claimed the 29-year-old rapper allegedly struck him. Along with the dismissal of charges, DaBaby (real name Jonathan Kirk) was ordered to pay his accuser $7,500 in restitution, reported TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
