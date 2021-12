Donald Trump is maybe running for president in 2024. Mike Pence might be too. What’s the future of the Republican Party?. As Congress and the courts pick up the pieces from Donald Trump’s first presidency, the country is already wondering whether it might see a second. The former president is flirting with a 2024 bid—and may have a shot at winning fair and square if he does. But his command of the GOP may be weakening: Glenn Youngkin’s victory in Virginia last month appeared to open a path for Republicans that does not include the former president.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 DAYS AGO