Thanks to a big performance from Logan Myers, the surging Central York ice hockey team skated to another victory on Monday night. After Central fell behind 1-0 in the first period, Myers scored three consecutive goals, including two in the third period, to power his team to a 3-1 victory over Palmyra at the York City Ice Arena. Luke Steward and Anthony Woodard had assists. Justin Meluzio had 15 saves to get the victory in goal and was especially strong in the third period.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO