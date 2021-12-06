ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, OT Andrew Thomas, S Julian Love

By Giants.com
giants.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening Statement: All right guys, how's everyone doing today? Look, off the top, just want to go ahead and bring you guys in the loop. We've had two positive COVID (tests) today and we're waiting on further testing to determine if it's a final COVID or what it may be, but...

www.giants.com

Comments / 0

Related
giants.com

QB Daniel Jones ruled out vs. Dolphins; Mike Glennon to start

Daniel Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Miami after the quarterback was not cleared for contact, coach Joe Judge announced Friday morning. Jones suffered a neck injury in the Week 12 victory over Philadelphia and was limited in practice this week. Mike Glennon will start against the Dolphins, and Jake Fromm, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad this week, is expected to serve as the backup.
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Daniel Jones, DB Logan Ryan

Opening Statement: Today we'll start our prep for the Dolphins. Specifically talking about this team starting with (Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores) Flo, Flo is a guy that I know very well. We worked together for seven years in New England. A lot of respect for Flo. I think he's got a very unique path in terms of how he became a head coach, working in all aspects of the organization, starting in personnel, working with offense, defense and special teams, so his involvement with all three phases along with the draft and free agency really shows through his personality and how they play. When you talk about this team, you talk about aggressive. It's one thing that's really shown up throughout his career, but then also specifically in these last few weeks in terms of how his team, his defense, his special teams really get after you, put pressure on you and are looking to go ahead and attack you as a team.
NFL
giants.com

Daniel Jones, Kadarius Toney ruled out vs. Dolphins; view Week 13 inactives

The Giants ruled out Daniel Jones for Sunday's game in Miami after the quarterback was not cleared for contact, coach Joe Judge announced Friday morning. Jones suffered a neck injury in the Week 12 victory over Philadelphia and was limited in practice this week. Mike Glennon will start against the Dolphins, and Jake Fromm, who was signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad this week, is expected to serve as the backup.
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, DL Leonard Williams, QB Jake Fromm, RB Gary Brightwell

Opening Statement: We'll continue with basically a normal Wednesday for us. We'll keep the majority of this week as structured as we can the way a normal week would be if we were back in Jersey practicing. Get the guys out here this morning, get their bodies moving, kind of wake them up a little bit, have some exchange periods. We'll make sure we get some prep on the Chargers. Come back in the afternoon, we'll have an extensive walkthrough with the players, make sure we get a good jump on what we're going to do and come out here tomorrow and Friday and really hit the ground running in practice.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thomas
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DE Marvin Jones Jr. releases top five schools

Marvin Jones Jr. released his top five schools Sunday via Twitter and included Alabama football. The Crimson Tide were joined by Florida State, Georgia, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in Jones’ top five. The American Heritage product is rated as a four-star recruit and is one of the top edge rushers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Cincinnati Extremely Clear

Alabama head coach Nick Saban isn’t taking the Cincinnati Bearcats lightly. Despite putting it on the No. 1 team in the nation Saturday, Saban’s team isn’t sleeping on the non-traditional football power. When asked about the Bearcats, the seven-time national champion responded, “We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoff.”
CINCINNATI, OH
12up

Ben Roethlisberger clears up retirement rumors

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high right now. On Sunday going up against the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh was able to survive with a 20-19 win. Baltimore went for two and the victory, but failed. Prior to the opening kickoff, though, a report surfaced last week stating that...
NFL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Covid
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Has 2-Word Message For Cincinnati

Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter. This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Raleek Brown, 5-Star Running Back, Flips Commitment

The Oklahoma Sooners have lost yet another major recruit in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure from the program. On Thursday, five-star running back recruit Raleek Brown announced his decision to flip his commitment from Oklahoma and follow Riley to USC. “Momma I’m Staying Home… Los Angeles let’s turn it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

Here’s the silly reason why Giants’ Joe Judge is being all secretive about Jason Garrett’s replacement

Giants coach Joe Judge on Wednesday continued his silly, secretive approach when it comes to officially revealing Jason Garrett’s replacement for Sunday’s home game against the Eagles. Judge fired Garrett, his offensive coordinator, after Monday night’s disastrous loss at the Buccaneers. And a day after Garrett was canned, Judge repeated...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner Has Message For Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh captured his first Big Ten championship over the weekend as his Michigan Wolverines rolled over the Iowa Hawkeyes in Indianapolis. The 42-3 victory not only locked up a conference title for the program, but also clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michigan’s win on Saturday was...
NFL
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
Newsday

Jason Garrett firing could be a pivotal moment in Joe Judge's career

There are flashpoints in every NFL head coach’s career, moments that define his legacy — good or bad. For Joe Judge, this is one of them. With his Giants struggling for a second straight year, now 3-7 and coming dangerously close to falling out of playoff contention, Judge’s decision to fire offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is a pivotal move that will help shape his reputation.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy