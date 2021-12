When a predominately white jury found Greg and Travis McMichaels and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty of felony murder, among other charges, in the Ahmaud Arbery case, many assumed justice was served Nov. 24 compared with the verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse on Nov. 19. The juxtaposition of the two cases conjured hope for change in our two justice systems: Rittenhouse went home, while the McMichaels and Bryan went back to jail. The belief that the scales of justice were blind and balanced in the Ahmaud Arbery case confuses accountability with justice, though. In truth, the trials were opposite sides of the same coin, displaying the fragility of whiteness.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO