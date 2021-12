Plenty of good seats were still available at kickoff Saturday for the Aggies’ final game of the football season, which was unfortunate but not surprising. Unfortunate, because New Mexico State University beat the University of Massachusetts in an exciting game between two evenly matched teams played on a beautiful, sunny afternoon. Not surprising, because almost none of the previous games this season have met that criteria, except for the beautiful afternoon part.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO