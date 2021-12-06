Letter: State and local tax proposal is a boon to the wealthy

City of Collinsville issued the following announcement on Nov. 30. The City of Belleville has released a proposed 2021 tax levy request. Please review the proposed levy and contact the City with any questions. A tax levy will need to be finalized and approved at the City Council meeting on Monday, December 20, 2021 in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. Please be aware in reviewing the proposed levy that all rates shown are based on estimates. The City levies for actual dollars needed. The rates shown are estimated based on estimates of Equalized Assessed Value (EAV) for property in the City. If the EAV is different than that estimated at the current time, the rates will change. These rates are just shown currently to help provide a reasonable estimate of what the rates may look like when the County finalizes the EAV.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO