ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Paul McCartney Admits the Beatles’ Early Motivation Was Money

By Martin Kielty
Power 96
Power 96
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul McCartney says that the Beatles were simply cashing in before the group began to understand that they were creating something important. “When we first got out of Liverpool, it was money,” he admits in an interview promoting his new book The Lyrics with Barnes & Noble C.E.O. James Daunt. “We...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
San Francisco Chronicle

Paul McCartney, once standoffish, is now an open book

When I was a teenager, Paul McCartney was a rather covered, concealed character. His work was everywhere, but when he’d turn up in interviews, he’d deflect and make wisecracks. If someone asked him if he thought the Beatles would ever get back together, he’d always say no, he wasn’t interested. He seemed smug and pleased with himself.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
John Lennon
Person
James Daunt
Variety

Watch Ed Sheeran Get Loopy With His New Songs at Intimate L.A. Show

Ed Sheeran is doing what could reasonably be considered a series of “underplay” shows this week, mostly for winners of radio contests, including appearances at New York’s Empire State Building and Irving Plaza. Before he headed east, the pop superstar got his very intimate mini-tour underway with a hour-long show for SiriusXM subscribers at the Belasco Theatre, the smallest and most club-like of the downtown L.A. historic venues that are currently open for concerts. The venue suited him well in everything but his fame level, at which point it stands out as a colossal mismatch. Sheeran can and does fill the...
TV SHOWS
Paste Magazine

The Beatles: Get Back and the Arrogant, Tragic Genius of Paul McCartney’s Leadership

In 2001, George Harrison passed away after a battle with lung cancer, after the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s murder had already come and gone. The Beatles’ greatest hits compilation, 1, was released the year prior. In less than a decade, The Beatles accumulated 20 #1s, and—30 years after their highly publicized break-up—Apple/Parlophone Records released them for the first time in CD format. I was only a toddler when the early-aughts Beatlemania surged across America, but 1 was presented to me as a stocking stuffer, tucked beneath a half-dozen chocolate Santa Claus bars, to go along with the small CD/tape player my folks gifted me that same Christmas. My dad technically lived through the entirety of The Beatles’ American success, but my mom was born six months after the band broke up. Still, they fed into the long-standing institution of passing The Beatles’ music down between generations, symbolic of how you didn’t have to be present for their greatness to fall in love with it.
MUSIC
Sasquatch 107.7

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Pay Tribute to George Harrison

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have shared touching online tributes to George Harrison on the 20th anniversary of their late Beatles bandmate's death. Harrison died on Nov. 29, 2001 at age 58, following a battle with cancer. "Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago," McCartney wrote on Twitter. "I miss my friend so much. Love, Paul."
CELEBRITIES
thewoodyshow.com

Mind-Blowing Scene In Beatles Film Shows McCartney Craft A Hit In Minutes

Peter Jackson's new documentary, The Beatles: Get Back is for many Beatles fans the fly-on-the-wall experience they never thought they could get. The film's three parts total more than six hours in run time and depict the Fab Four as they were during those several weeks in January of 1969, with no frills or commentary.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best moments and tweets from The Beatles' 'Get Back' documentary, including Paul McCartney's magic moment

A simple review: The Beatles: Get Back is worth the eight hours of your time (not in a row! Take some breaks!). The Peter Jackson-directed documentary takes the hours and hours of footage from what would ultimately turn into Let It Be and focuses day by day on the band coming up with songs to perform at a concert and, eventually, record on an album. It leads up to — SPOILER ALERT, I guess? — the now-famous concert of the roof of Apple Corps’ office building in the middle of London.
MUSIC
musicconnection.com

U2, Paul McCartney, Slash Partner with Music Rising for Guitar Icons Auction

U2’s The Edge and producer Bob Ezrin, Co-Founders of Music Rising, (musicrising.com) have announced Guitar Icons: A Musical Instrument Auction to Benefit Music Rising to take place December 11th, 2021, starting at 10:00 a.m. PST. Hosted by Van Eaton Galleries (vegalleries.com) in Los Angeles, the live and online auction will offer a significant collection of guitars and other music memorabilia by some of the world’s most prominent musicians and friends of Music Rising. The auction will take the charity back to its roots and help support the musicians of the NOLA region after a long period being without income.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
1029thebuzz.com

Paul McCartney Auctioning Iconic Wings-Era Bass

Paul McCartney is but one of the legendary musicians donating iconic instruments for auction for the Music Rising charity. The auction takes Music Rising “back to its roots and will help restore the livelihood of musicians of New Orleans and surrounding regions who have suffered through the pandemic.”. On December...
MUSIC
Indy100

Footage of Paul McCartney composing 'Get Back' in just two minutes has Beatles fans mesmerised

The pure unadulterated talent and artistry of some singers never fails to take our breath away. Every once in a while an old clip of one of the greats will resurface on the internet that has everyone asking: ‘How did they do that?’Footage of Paul McCartney composing ‘Get Back’ is having that same effect on many online.“I’ve never seen anything like this on film before. Paul really has nothing at the 30 second mark—but 45 seconds later he’s got the makings of a hit single,” wrote Ted Giola.I’ve never seen anything like this on film before. Paul really has nothing...
MUSIC
CBS News

Book excerpt: "The Lyrics" by Paul McCartney

"The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present" by Paul McCartney (Liveright) is a massive, 960-page memoir and career overview by the Beatle, spanning 154 of his most important songs and the stories of their composition, as well as his life, partnerships, and the people who inspired him. In the excerpt below,...
MUSIC
Ashe County's Newspaper

Sir Paul McCartney suggested The Beatles trespass and play Houses of Parliament

Sir Paul McCartney wanted to "trespass" and get "busted" by police by playing The Beatles' last show at the Houses of Parliament. The iconic band's Disney+ docu-series, 'The Beatles: Get Back', shows the Fab Four - which was also comprised of Sir Ringo Starr, 81, and the late John Lennon and George Harrison - working on, rehearsing, and performing the album that would become their last, 1970's 'Let it Be', and they are seen discussing their controversial ideas for their last gig.
ENTERTAINMENT
wvli927.com

Flashback: Paul McCartney & Wings Release ‘Band On The Run’

Sunday (December 5th) marks the 48th anniversary of the release of Paul McCartney & Wings' Band On The Run album. 1973's Band On The Run, which reunited McCartney with legendary Beatles engineer Geoff Emerick, included three Top 10 hits — “Helen Wheels,” which peaked at Number 10 and was only included on the U.S. versions of the album, “Jet,” which topped out at Number Seven, and the title track, “Band On The Run,” which hit Number One on June 8th, 1974 and topped the charts for one week.
MUSIC
Variety

Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg on the Long and Winding Road From ‘Let It Be’ to ‘Get Back’

“Let It Be” director Michael Lindsay-Hogg couldn’t be happier with Peter Jackson’s “Get Back,” the three-part, nearly eight-hour miniseries made up of outtakes from his original Beatles documentary, which arrived on Disney Plus two weeks ago to much fanfare. Now 81, living in Hudson, NY, with his wife and three dogs, and mostly painting, Lindsay-Hogg is hoping Apple Corps will make good on its promise to re-release “in some form” his oft-misunderstood original, which had always been seen in light of the Beatles’ acrimonious split just before it finally came out in 1970. “For years I’ve been agitating with Apple to re-release...
MOVIES
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy