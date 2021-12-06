ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Venables Introduced As OU Head Coach

By John Holcomb
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slGFl_0dFn7TEd00

Eight days after Lincoln Riley left for Los Angeles, the Sooners turn to a familiar face to lead the football program.

At an introductory news conference that felt much like a reunion, OU AD Joe Castiglione said his first call in his search was to Brent Venables, the former Defensive Coordinator of the Sooners who had great success leading the Clemson defense during his decade with the Tigers and winning two national championships.

Venables returns to Norman well aware of the culture and expectations and his immediate concerns are all about recruiting, both the potential incoming players and those currently on the roster like Caleb Williams.

"Whether it's Caleb or anybody else, everybody talks about recruiting and going to get the next class and the next class after that even," said Venables, "There's nobody that's more important to recruit than your players everyday. And you do that with relationships, you do that with connectivity. You gotta, again, reach them the right way."

As for the Venables' staff, News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins said the expectation is all offensive coaches under Lincoln Riley will stay with OU.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Former OU Players Call New Coach Venables ‘Tough, Passionate’

Reaction continued after the University of Oklahoma’s Sunday night announcement of a new football coach. The university announced Brent Venables as its 23rd head football coach. In a speech Monday, Venables said he is passionate about people and winning. A former team player couldn’t agree anymore. “I can’t wait for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
audacy.com

"Done Deal" OU confirms Brent Venables as new Head Coahc

On Sunday evening, Oklahoma University announced that they have finalized things with Brent Venables to become their new Head Coach. The deal was done Sunday after Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione came to "Tiger Town" to meet with Venables over the weekend. OU released a statement Sunday that quoted Venables as saying " This is an incredibly special opportunity. He went on to talk about the tradition and storied history of the program at Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Woodward News

OU football: Brent Venables officially announced as Sooners' new head coach

Last Sunday, Lincoln Riley departed Oklahoma and seemingly left the program in chaos. Seven days later, OU found the man to replace him. The Sooners officially announced Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as the program’s new football coach on Sunday. Venables marks the 23rd head coach in Oklahoma history. “This...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Breaking: Sooners finalizing deal with Brent Venables to become new head coach

It looks like Oklahoma got its man. The Sooners have reportedly finalized a deal with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to become the program's new head coach, per multiple reports. It was first reported by The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. Shortly after Feldman broke the story, Sooners' AD Joe Castligione tweeted...
COLLEGE SPORTS
iheart.com

Brent Venables Hired As Next OU Football Coach

Brent Venables will be the next head football coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. OU made the announcement Sunday night that Venables is returning to Norman following the departure of Lincoln Riley. Venables was a defensive coordinator for the Sooners from 1999 to 2011, including the national championship team in 2000. He spent the last ten seasons as the defensive coordinator at Clemson, where he won two more titles with the Tigers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Sooners#Ou#Tigers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. throws perceived shade at Lincoln Riley while introducing new head coach Brent Venables

It was a celebration inside the Everest Indoor Training Center as University of Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr. and OU athletics director Joe Castiglione officially introduced Brent Venables as Oklahoma’s 23rd head football coach. Atop a stage adorned with Oklahoma’s past national championship trophies, Harroz addressed why Venables was the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
myrtlebeachonline.com

New OU head coach Venables gives one last shoutout to Dabo Swinney, Clemson

As Brent Venables was introduced as the University of Oklahoma’s newest head coach on Monday morning, he didn’t forget to give thanks to Clemson. The former Tigers defensive coordinator thanked head coach Dabo Swinney, noting the success the program had and the relationships built during his tenure. “The secret sauce...
CLEMSON, SC
Tulsa World

Guerin Emig: Brent Venables' first day as OU football coach dusted with destiny

NORMAN — The three OU Daily journalists introduced themselves to Brent Venables after Monday’s press conference, and Oklahoma’s new football coach got the biggest grin on his face. “Oh I know you... You’re the guys watching in the tower!” Venables said teasingly. “You boys better not be doin’ that with...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Brent Venables' 'number one goal' is recruiting after becoming Sooners' head coach

Hours after Brent Venables’ introductory press conference, Oklahoma’s 23rd head coach ventured on his first in-home recruiting visit. Venables and longtime assistant coach Cale Gundy met with 2022 four-star offensive lineman Jacob Sexton, less than 35 miles from Norman in Edmond. The former Clemson defensive coordinator hit the trail just a day after he landed in Norman and was greeted by thousands of fans before visiting Whataburger along the way.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Sources: Former OU Assistant Coach Brent Venables Emerges As Top Candidate At Oklahoma

Clemson assistant coach Brent Venables has emerged as the top target for the head coaching vacancy at Oklahoma, multiple college football insiders have indicated. If Venables becomes OU's next head coach, per an ESPN report, current Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has been identified as his top choice to take the same position at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New OU head coach Brent Venables addresses crowd at Norman airport

Brent Venables was named the University of Oklahoma’s new head football coach, becoming the 23rd in program history. He arrived late Sunday night at the Norman airport, where a large crowd of OU fans met him. He addressed the crowd shortly after landing. Watch the video player above to see...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Bob Stoops, Joe Castiglione, Bill Snyder, Joseph Harroz react to Sooners hiring Brent Venables as head coach

Oklahoma officially hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its new head coach on Sunday. OU interim coach Bob Stoops, president Joseph Harroz, athletic director Joe Castiglione and former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder's reactions were included in a press release. Here's what they said about the former Oklahoma defensive...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Sooners Announce Newest Assistant Coaches

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables announced his first two assistant coaching hires Friday, naming Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and Ted Roof as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Venables also announced that he is retaining Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley on...
NFL
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
565
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy