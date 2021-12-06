Letter: Truly 'pro-life' politicians would stand up to gun lobby

The Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal and the arrival of hunting season are making guns a topic around rural holiday tables. I’ve written about how guns are a “normal,” even necessary part of everyday rural life. But gun owners need to think hard about our reaction to the debacle in Kenosha—in which Rittenhouse, a teenager with an AR-15, went looking for trouble and found it. Rural people who revere the Second Amendment, but feel joy, or improbably, vindication in the verdict, are in danger of undermining any legitimate place for guns in our society.
