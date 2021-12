Keys to victory for Saturday's Commonwealth Cup between Virginia and Virginia Tech. Win on third down: UVa’s offense converted its first four third-down tries in its loss at Pittsburgh last Saturday and have been excellent throughout the fall, boasting a 45% conversion rate on third down. That’s good enough for 19th best in all of FBS, but after their run of four straight successful third-down plays at Pitt, the Cavaliers only converted one of their last nine third-down tries against the Panthers. Virginia Tech’s defense has been good on third down throughout the campaign with the nation’s 23rd best clip, holding opponents to a 34% conversion rate on third down.

