Los Angeles, CA

Insomniac and ALDA Announce On-Sale Date for ASOT 1000 Los Angeles

By Abisola Oseni
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA State Of Trance continues its run of celebrations surrounding its 1000th episode by setting its sights on Los Angeles in April 2022. A State of Trance has proven that they know how to celebrate their milestones in a huge way over the years with stunning festivals and satellite events that...

NYS Music

Chvrches Return to New York For Two Sold Out Shows at Terminal 5

Scottish synth-pop trio Chvrches returned to New York this weekend with two sold out shows at Manhattan’s Terminal 5. The band is in the midst of a North American tour in support of Screen Violence, their fourth LP and first on Glassnote records. NYS Music was there to catch the first night on Friday, November 26th.
Electric Forest Unveils Lineup for 2022 Edition

After an extended hiatus, Electric Forest will return in 2022 with a star-studded lineup featuring Porter Robinson, GRiZ, Disclosure, and more. Forest Fam it’s time to assemble! After the postponement of the festival that is loved and cherished by so many over the past two years, music lovers everywhere will gather once again in Rothbury, MI for the 2022 edition of Electric Forest. The hype has continued to build since its return was confirmed with the announcement of the June 23-26 dates, and today, Forest HQ began dropping the lineup for its 10th installment – and it’s jaw-dropping.
Kaskade Releases “Turn It Down v3” and Announces ‘Fire & Ice v3’

After teasing the v3 edit of “Turn It Down” for months, Kaskade has finally given it an official release with news of Fire & Ice v3 as well. Kaskade has been on an absolute tear since the scene began to rise from the dust of the pandemic. He took the stage for a massive show at SoFi Stadium and began a run of appearances at some of the biggest festivals that returned this year in the fall. This year is also a special one for Kaskade as he celebrates the 10 year anniversary of one of his most impressive albums, Fire & Ice, and marked the occasion with a special set at Kaskade in the Park back in September.
TravelDailyNews.com

tommie Hollywood debuted in Los Angeles

CHICAGO - Hyatt Hotels Corporation and Relevant Group announced the opening of tommie Hollywood, a lifestyle hotel located in the heart of Hollywood near Sunset Boulevard. The property joins the JdV by Hyatt brand and appeals to the modern spirited traveler looking for authenticity, originality, and convenience. tommie Hollywood offers 212 guestrooms across nine floors and more than 15,000 square feet of dynamic food and beverage space including KA’TEEN, the hotel’s feature restaurant by celebrated chef Wes Avila, and Desert 5 Spot, a 7,000-square-foot rooftop pool and lounge. This highly anticipated project is owned by Relevant Group in collaboration with Steinberg Hart for architecture and interior design from Studio Collective with Ten Five Hospitality managing food and beverage operations.
San Holo to Headline Monster Energy Up & Up Festival in Spring 2022

Over 50 U.S. colleges will rally to be one of six schools San Holo performs at during the Monster Energy Up & Up Festival Series this spring!. The Monster Energy Up & Up College Festival Series is back at it again with another massive headliner and a soon-to-be showdown between more than 50 U.S. universities. Today, they announced that Dutch artist San Holo, who delivered his latest album bb u ok? earlier this year, is set to be their spring 2022 headliner. Monster Energy Up & Up brings a fun twist to typical festivals and events as students themselves ultimately decide which colleges the gold-record-selling producer will visit.
rockcellarmagazine.com

Primavera Sound Los Angeles

a planned expansion of the festival that has its roots in Barcelona — but then delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic made it an impossibility, as a rescheduled version was then announced and cancelled altogether. Well, it’s back, again, and on Monday Primavera Sound Los Angeles was announced for...
Win a Pair of Tickets to Catch DJ Seinfeld at El Rey in LA

DJ Seinfeld is swinging by Los Angeles to take the stage at El Rey on December 10 for his Mirrors Live tour – don’t sleep on catching him!. Since first breaking onto the scene, DJ Seinfeld has continued to captivate his growing fanbase with sensational tracks that stir up emotions and make them want to dance. Releases like Time Spent Away From U and Mezcalita further won over the hearts of many as he poured his soul into the magical music he created, and earlier this year he released the latest chapter in his discography, Mirrors.
The Cityfox Odyssey Announces Lineup for NYE and NYD

RÜFÜS DU SOL, Sasha, ANNA, Maceo Plex, and more are set to play during The Cityfox Odyssey NYE & NYD 27-hour marathon this year. If you love the sounds of house and techno then there’s little doubt that The Cityfox Odyssey hasn’t been on your radar at some point after their debut years ago. Hosted on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, this marathon event clocks in at 27 hours in total and features stunning production elements including pyrotechnics, laser displays, and video projection mapping.
Armin Van Buuren
KLOUD Delivers a Satisfying Dose of Techno on ‘INFECTED’

KLOUD navigates the techno realm with the release of INFECTED, an EP stocked full of hard-hitting beats and mystifying sounds. A producer who’s surely been making a name for themselves in the scene as of late is KLOUD. This masked artist evokes an aura of mystery and infatuation with all things machine-like and robotic. With each impressive release, KLOUD successfully explores futuristic soundscapes with a dark, brooding getup. By leaving a human face out of the equation listeners are able to focus on the music and their vision while also being helplessly entranced by the secrecy of the artist.
Desert Hearts Festival Announces 10 Year Celebration

Desert Hearts Festival is celebrating a decade of house, techno, and love in 2022 as it heads to a new venue and continues its evolution. Few festivals have captivated the scene over the past decade quite as Desert Hearts Festival has. From their humble beginnings in the desert with a small crew of dedicated followers to their annual jaunt at Los Coyotes Indian Reservation that drew thousands, it become quite the celebration of all things house, techno, and love. While the past few years have proven to be difficult for the festival to take place due to the pandemic, Desert Hearts announced that their weekend-long soirée will return bigger and better than ever in 2022.
Dom Dolla Announces Red Rocks Headline Debut

Dom Dolla is set to bring his mega-hits like “San Frandisco,” “Pump The Brakes,” and more to Red Rocks in April 2022. Dom Dolla has been a driving force behind club-centric house music taking over the mainstream as of late, and we couldn’t be more excited about it. From numerous hits that have topped the charts such as “San Frandisco” and “Take It” to well-aged favorites like “Define” and “Moving Blind,” Dom has ignited a fire behind him that refuses to go out. Additionally, his most recent track, “Strangers” with Mansionair, has garnered worldwide acclaim in just over a week.
iheart.com

Olivia Rodrigo Is Coming To Los Angeles!

The time has finally come!!! Olivia Rodrigo finally announced that she will be going on tour - following nearly an entire YEAR of her massive success and the release of her album SOUR. Olivia first teased the tour announcement on TikTok with a video doing the pen-cup challenge, where she...
Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Announces 2022 Dates and Ticket Info

Are you ready to travel back to the PNW to experience Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge? The new dates and ticket info are out now!. The debut edition of Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge took place back in October after over a year of anticipation from dance music lovers in the Pacific Northwest. The festival brought Insomniac’s signature production elements and stage designs to the iconic venue that’s nestled next to the Columbia River while also delivering one of the most sensational lineups to grace the venue in recent years as well.
In Place Of War’s Around The World In 80 Raves Continues Into December

Catch sets from Adam Beyer b2b Ida Engberg, Sasha, and Sama’ Abdulhadi and donate to In Place Of War during the Month of Giving. Since its formation in 2004, the global music charity In Place Of War has looked to make a positive change in communities that have been consumed by violence and suffering by sparking creativity and supporting grassroots programs across the arts. Currently active in 26 countries on the planet, the over 120 artists, activists, and community leaders involved in the project have brought forth hope, opportunity, and artistic freedom to regions that have struggled in recent times.
POLLSTAR

Tenacious D Announces Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Josh Brasted / FilmMagicTenacious TourTenacious D's Kyle Gass (left) and Jack Black (right) perform at Chicago's Lollapalooza on Aug. 3, 2019. Tenacious D will hit the road next summer for a belated celebration of their 2001 self-titled debut. Kicking off at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado and wrapping up at San Diego's Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater, the tour will see Puddles Pity Party joining along for most of Tenacious D's headlining shows.
themusicuniverse.com

Carlos Santana cancels December 2021 House of Blues Vegas residency

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has canceled all December 2021 dates of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live at the House of Blues stage inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as he recovers from an unscheduled procedure. “I regret to inform you that the Santana band has canceled the...
Mexico City
Resorts World Las Vegas Announces deadmau5 Residency at Zouk

Resorts World Las Vegas just dropped the news that deadmau5 will be taking up residency at Zouk Nightclub in 2022 with his Cube!. Resorts World might be one of the newest hotels to open in Las Vegas but is already causing quite a shake-up in the city’s nightlife industry with their fantastic nightclub Zouk. Already playing host to a number of top-tier artists such as Tiesto, ZEDD, Cheat Codes, and Louis The Child, as well as others like ZHU at Ayu Moonbeam, it has become a true destination for those flocking to Sin City to get away from the everyday stresses of life. Today, Resorts World added to Zouk’s growing status with the news that deadmau5 is the latest resident joining their roster.
Insomniac Announces Return of Basscon Wasteland

After a brief hiatus, Basscon Wasteland announces its return to Southern California for two electrifying nights of hard dance. This past month, San Bernardino’s NOS Event Center saw the return of Project Z – a festival where Basscon and Bassrush go head-to-head in battle. While the fight over brand supremacy continued throughout the weekend, Insomniac slipped some news right under the noses of ravers participating in the fight as flyers announcing the return of Basscon Wasteland were scattered around the battlefield.
The FADER

Helado Negro announces 2022 tour, shares new live video

Robert Lange (Helado Negro) has shared the dates of his upcoming 2022 tour. Lange will play two shows in February — at Pittsburgh's Andy Warhol Museum and at the Bahidora Festival in Tlaltizapán, Mexico — before kicking off his tour in earnest on April 22 at Marfa's Kite Symphony. (Lange and his partner, visual artist Kristi Sword, lived in Marfa for six months during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic.) He'll finish the North American leg of his tour on May 25 in Austin and head to Europe for a two-week run that will end at Porto's Primavera Sound festival on June 11.
