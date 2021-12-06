Insomniac and ALDA Announce On-Sale Date for ASOT 1000 Los Angeles

After teasing the v3 edit of “Turn It Down” for months, Kaskade has finally given it an official release with news of Fire & Ice v3 as well. Kaskade has been on an absolute tear since the scene began to rise from the dust of the pandemic. He took the stage for a massive show at SoFi Stadium and began a run of appearances at some of the biggest festivals that returned this year in the fall. This year is also a special one for Kaskade as he celebrates the 10 year anniversary of one of his most impressive albums, Fire & Ice, and marked the occasion with a special set at Kaskade in the Park back in September.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO