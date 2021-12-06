Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers with new Reward Fund Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is launching a new program hoping to increase reward funds to get criminals off the streets.

This new initiative is meant to make it easier for law enforcement agencies to find those guilty of the crime. Crimestoppers wants to ensure they’re giving tipsters a good amount of cash for their information, so the organization is launching a new Reward Fund to collect donations for rewards.

In the past year, the Pikes Peak area crime stoppers say there has been a ten percent increase in tips from the community, which has resulted in forty-two arrests through October in just this year.

"Many people want to help and don’t know how, crime stoppers is a way they can contribute to our community, especially to our law enforcement segment," said Don Addy with Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.

The new Reward Fund program was inspired by a community member who offered the non-profit $1,000 to find the vandals who tainted and vandalized Memorial Park back earlier this year.

“That gentleman came forward and gave us $1,000 and we added to our reward and the information we got from the tip led to an arrest of the vandal. So it does work," said Addy.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says with the overall increase in crime they’ve seen this year, the crime stoppers have been a big help in catching those suspects of crime.

“With those crimes and those records that we are breaking it is important for our community to step forward and help us solve those crimes as we get closer and closer to the end of the year and those crimes stack up it is important for us to solve them on time, solving them early on is key to a successful prosecution," said Joe Roybal with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization that works closely with law enforcement agencies to catch suspects.

If you wish to submit a tip, call 719-634-STOP ( 719-634-7867 ) or click here .

The post Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers with new Reward Fund Program appeared first on KRDO .