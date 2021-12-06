ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers with new Reward Fund Program

By Jasmine Arenas
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers with new Reward Fund Program
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYy5y_0dFn15S600

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is launching a new program hoping to increase reward funds to get criminals off the streets.

This new initiative is meant to make it easier for law enforcement agencies to find those guilty of the crime. Crimestoppers wants to ensure they’re giving tipsters a good amount of cash for their information, so the organization is launching a new Reward Fund to collect donations for rewards.

In the past year, the Pikes Peak area crime stoppers say there has been a ten percent increase in tips from the community, which has resulted in forty-two arrests through October in just this year.

"Many people want to help and don’t know how, crime stoppers is a way they can contribute to our community, especially to our law enforcement segment," said Don Addy with Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.

The new Reward Fund program was inspired by a community member who offered the non-profit $1,000 to find the vandals who tainted and vandalized Memorial Park back earlier this year.

“That gentleman came forward and gave us $1,000 and we added to our reward and the information we got from the tip led to an arrest of the vandal. So it does work," said Addy.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says with the overall increase in crime they’ve seen this year, the crime stoppers have been a big help in catching those suspects of crime.

“With those crimes and those records that we are breaking it is important for our community to step forward and help us solve those crimes as we get closer and closer to the end of the year and those crimes stack up it is important for us to solve them on time, solving them early on is key to a successful prosecution," said Joe Roybal with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization that works closely with law enforcement agencies to catch suspects.

If you wish to submit a tip, call 719-634-STOP ( 719-634-7867 ) or click here .

The post Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers with new Reward Fund Program appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Three victims shot overnight at house party in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is looking for information regarding a shooting at a house party. EPSO received multiple calls about the shooting on Saturday, December 11th around midnight. Residents said they heard around five shots at a house party in the 2100 block of Wild Turkey Drive. Once The post Three victims shot overnight at house party in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person shot in Palmer Park Saturday night, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A person was shot Saturday night in Palmer Park and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said they don't have a suspect in custody at this time and the south side of the park is closed for investigation. The condition of the The post One person shot in Palmer Park Saturday night, suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs firefighters responding to large single-family house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: As of 7:45 Saturday morning, CSFD says that crews have the main body of fire knocked down and "are containing the hidden fire". CSFD tweets that the fire has been ruled an accidental fire that started in a basement utility room, related to an electrical / furnace issue. Officials The post Colorado Springs firefighters responding to large single-family house fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 arrested in connection with theft spree across Colorado Springs worth $450,000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of two people who are accused of stealing nearly a half-million dollars worth of campers, trailers, and construction equipment this year. The sheriff's office says detectives started looking into the theft spree in early October, but the thefts began around June. The post 2 arrested in connection with theft spree across Colorado Springs worth $450,000 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Season of Sharing Toy Drive in Colorado Springs raises more than 3,000 toys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a day of fundraising, KRDO's Season of Sharing Toy Drive raised 3,446 toys for children in Southern Colorado. KRDO partnered with Toys for Tots and Christmas Unlimited to host a toy drive at the American Furniture Warehouse off I-25 and Fillmore in Colorado Springs. These toys will go towards The post Season of Sharing Toy Drive in Colorado Springs raises more than 3,000 toys appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Owner of Decks R Us found guilty of theft

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, Kevin McGee, the contractor accused of felony theft after reportedly stealing thousands of dollars from multiple Southern Colorado families, was found guilty. McGee owned the company "Decks R Us" with Ken Peterson. In May, deputies say the pair stole more from an at-risk elderly man and his wife after The post Owner of Decks R Us found guilty of theft appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman found guilty for 2020 murder of Pueblo West man

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, a jury found Gina Vinson-DeHerrea guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Steven Sandoval, who died in 2020. In September of 2020, officers responded to an attempted car theft in the 600 block of East B. Street. Shortly after the initial call, police received reports about a shooting at The post Woman found guilty for 2020 murder of Pueblo West man appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Canon City Police search for suspect who assaulted female jogger

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police are searching for a suspect in a reported assault on the Riverwalk Trail, which is near John Griffin Regional Park, just east of South 9th Street in Canon City. According to officers, a female was jogging in the area Saturday morning around 8:15 a.m, when she was The post Canon City Police search for suspect who assaulted female jogger appeared first on KRDO.
CAÑON CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Reward Fund Program#Crimestoppers#Pikes Peak Crime#Subm
KRDO News Channel 13

Five people injured in car crash at Powers and Briargate Parkway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department, along with firefighters from the Colorado Springs Fire Department are on the scene of a serious traffic accident. According to CSFD, they have multiple "apparatus on scene," as firefighters work to rescue a trapped person inside a vehicle. CSFD says five people are The post Five people injured in car crash at Powers and Briargate Parkway appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

D12 in Colorado Springs explains decision to drop mask requirements on Dec. 18

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - First Academy School District 20 and Colorado Springs School District 11 announced their mask requirements would expire next week. Now, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 says they have plans in place to drop mandatory mask policies within their buildings.  In a letter to parents and staff, Cheyenne Mountain School District The post D12 in Colorado Springs explains decision to drop mask requirements on Dec. 18 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Firefighters find smoke from storm drain fire in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Firefighters found smoke coming from a sewer drain near Austin Bluffs Parkway Friday morning, prompting a search for the fire underground. CSFD said the storm drain fire was reported near the intersection of Beverly Street and Austin Bluffs Parkway. Crews had to search a two-block area to try The post Firefighters find smoke from storm drain fire in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Couple caught on camera stealing from Pueblo West locally owned liquor store

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- On December 5, a couple walked into Big Bear Wine and Liquor in Pueblo West and managed to steal dozens of bottles of liquor. Now, the owner of the liquor store is asking the community for help identifying the thieves. The suspects were caught on security camera footage stuffing liquor The post Couple caught on camera stealing from Pueblo West locally owned liquor store appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside tire shop, causing standoff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police took a man into custody just before 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, after he threatened people with a machete and barricaded himself inside the Big O Tires shop on South Nevada Avenue near downtown Colorado Springs. He also set the building on fire, but fire crews were already on scene The post Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside tire shop, causing standoff appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT holds job fair Friday in Pueblo to fill 20 highway maintenance openings

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation said that it's pleasantly surprised at the turnout for a job fair held Friday at the CDOT office in north Pueblo. KRDO Around 60 people showed up to apply in person when the event started at 10 a.m. -- despite cold, snowy weather -- with an The post CDOT holds job fair Friday in Pueblo to fill 20 highway maintenance openings appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly aiming a gun at a service driver

EL PASO COUNTY Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man has been arrested after allegedly aiming a gun at a transportation service driver during a trip Tuesday afternoon, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO). At approximately 5 p.m., as the service driver was giving the suspect a ride, the suspect pulled out The post Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly aiming a gun at a service driver appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly meeting young girls on Snapchat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). In the police report, CSPD launched a criminal investigation after receiving reports about Angel Perez, 28, allegedly meeting young girls on the The post Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly meeting young girls on Snapchat appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pedestrian dies Wednesday morning from Colorado Springs police cruiser collision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of South Nevada Ave. and East Las Vegas Street are back open Wednesday morning after a pedestrian dies in the hospital from getting hit by a Colorado Springs police cruiser. According to the police report, a Colorado Springs officer was traveling northbound on South Nevada Ave. in a The post Pedestrian dies Wednesday morning from Colorado Springs police cruiser collision appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Wintry blast brings first measurable snow to Pueblo, nothing for Colorado Springs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- With a quick gust, Pueblo saw its first taste of wintry weather Friday when snow blanketed grassy areas and dampened streets -- but the same system just brought a dusting of snow that was swept away by the wind before making its mark in Colorado Springs. The National Weather Service confirmed The post Wintry blast brings first measurable snow to Pueblo, nothing for Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pilot identified in fatal plane crash east of Walsenburg

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials in Huerfano County have identified the pilot who was found dead in a plane crash that happened on Wednesday in a rural area of southern Colorado. On Friday, a news release from the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Michael Vaughn Cranford of Peyton was the pilot who was The post Pilot identified in fatal plane crash east of Walsenburg appeared first on KRDO.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Waitlist at state hospital in Pueblo could cause delay in Letecia Stauch’s murder trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Letecia Stauch, the woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch, is expected to undergo a mental health evaluation surrounding her alleged actions after Gannon's death, but a backlog at the state hospital could cause a delay in the case. Stauch appeared in court virtually on Thursday for a The post Waitlist at state hospital in Pueblo could cause delay in Letecia Stauch’s murder trial appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy