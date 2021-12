The Mobile Legends M3 Pass has arrived as of November 29 and will be available till January 2, 2022. The M3 Pass will be rewarding players who have not bought the pass with many regular rewards which are locked behind levels. As players complete tasks and gain exp they will increase their level in the M3 Pass. With every new level being unlocked players will unlock many rewards completely for free like free Emotes, Avatar Border, Takedown effects, Arrival and Recall Effects, Custom Actions, Special Skins, and many more. Without further ado, let’s check out all the free loot and regular rewards which can be plundered from the M3 Pass in Mobile Legends and how to level up in the Pass.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO