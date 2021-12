This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Everything seems to be on a Black Friday sale, even as we begin transitioning to Cyber Monday. What really matters is finding what's worth buying. We've been giving you our expert opinion for the past many hours, days and weeks on what to buy, but it's always nice to take a moment and see what is actually the most popular stuff being bought. That's what we've done here. We don't know what our individual readers are buying, but we get aggregate data. So based on that data, here's what CNET readers bought on Amazon during the Black Friday period, in order of popularity.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO