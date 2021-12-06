Deadly crash reported

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a man who was killed Nov. 27 in a vehicle crash in the area of 31st Street and 8th Avenue.

Jason M. Wilson, 46, of Buckhannon was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at approximately 9 p.m. He was identified as the driver and the only occupant in the single-vehicle crash.

Huntington Police traffic accident specialists determined that Wilson lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the 31st Street overpass at 8th Avenue. The investigation into the circumstances causing the crash is still active.