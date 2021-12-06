Police seek information on shooting incident

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Huntington Police Department is seeking information regarding a shooting that occurred early Saturday, Dec. 4, in the 1800 block of Artisan Avenue.

At approximately 12:23 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a fight call there. The incident escalated to a shots fired call while officers were responding to the scene.

Once officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old Huntington man who had suffered three gunshot wounds to his legs. Neither the victim nor his acquaintance could provide any details regarding suspects or a motive.

Both claimed they were intoxicated and did not see anything occur. Possible other witnesses fled the scene prior to the officers arriving.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition following the shooting. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Oficers processed the scene for evidence, and the investigation continues at this time.

Anyone with information can contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or call HPD’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.