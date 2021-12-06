Charlotte staffers among hundreds fired via Zoom by Better.com CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Fired on a zoom call. It’s the last thing hundreds of employees, including workers in the Charlotte area, were expecting when they logged on.

In a viral video, the CEO of Better.com let go hundreds of employees last week. Demi Clark was one of those employees. She said when she heard the news on zoom, she immediately thought of all the people she helped hire and bring on here in Charlotte.

“I thought of everybody else, I thought of all the teams in Charlotte, I helped many of them, I helped hire them, train them,” said Demi. “I immediately thought, I don’t know how many it is, I want to outreach as much as I can.”

Back in 2019, the City of Charlotte welcomed ‘Better.com’ to the city in a tweet that said, they were bringing in 1,000 jobs. Demi said they did that during the time she worked there, but now she doesn’t know how many people just lost their jobs.

“A lot of people feeling lost and ‘Hey what do I do? What’s my next step?’ I’m somebody who’s a really strong personality and that’s something I try to lend to, to say it’s going to be okay,” said Demi.

FOX 46 reached out to Better.com and they sent us this statement from their CFO, Kevin Ryan.

Having to conduct layoffs is gut-wrenching, especially this time of year, however, a fortress balance sheet and a reduced and focused workforce together set us up to play offense going into a radically evolving homeownership market.

Already, employers are reaching out to Demi to help those who lost their jobs. The City of Charlotte is also helping, sending FOX 46 this statement.

As customary, when there are large lay-offs in our community, the City of Charlotte and Charlotte Works are coordinating resources for these impacted employees. Additionally, several local employers have reached out to offer support to these talented residents. Our goal is to find them new employment opportunities in our community as soon as possible.

Demi said they’re looking at having a career fair on December 13.

“We have companies reaching out to me,” said Demi. “It’s really humbling to me to see how many people are reaching out and supporting on LinkedIn and social media, saying what do we do? How do we help? How can we get your resume taken care of.”

