ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Shortbelly rockfish an example of fishery management under climate change

By Katie Frankowicz, The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpHmy_0dFmtDyF00
Recent discussions around shortbelly rockfish highlight some of the challenges states could face when it comes to regulating fisheries under climate change. NOAA Fisheries

A small, spiny fish no one wants to catch has started to appear in trawl nets off the Oregon Coast.

Shortbelly rockfish are common off California but were rare in Oregon until recently. Boosted by several strong reproductive years, their apparent expansion into new territory triggered a discussion among West Coast fishery regulators and raised concerns for conservation groups.

It has also provided a working example of exactly how tricky it could be to manage fisheries as species and ocean conditions shift under climate change.

Shortbelly rockfish — a relatively shorter-lived type of groundfish that travels in large schools — has little market value. It has been decades since anyone even seemed interested in developing a fishery around them and they are not in danger of being overfished, state biologists say.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMjA1_0dFmtDyF00
Vessels in the Pacific whiting, or hake, fishery snag other species in their nets, including, occasionally, a chilipepper rockfish. Shortbelly rockfish, rarely seen in Oregon but abundant in California, have also started showing up in whiting landings — frequently enough and in large enough amounts to raise concerns. Keri Barber/NOAA Fisheries

When the shortbelly rockfish is caught by accident in other fisheries, its only commercial use is as fishmeal or fish oil, products made from fish byproducts, low-value fish and fishery bycatch that are used as fertilizers and animal feed and in aquaculture.

But shortbelly rockfish is a critical source of food for many seabirds, which face challenging overall population declines, as well as for Chinook salmon and other marine species.

The shortbelly’s expansion north puts them in the path of the state’s midwater trawl fisheries. The Pacific whiting fishery began to record increased encounters with shortbelly rockfish beginning in 2017.

Most tows that snag shortbelly may only land around 10 pounds of the rockfish, but every once in a while there will be a big tow — a lightning strike — of over 100,000 pounds.

Triggered a review

The rising number of shortbelly landings triggered a review by the Pacific Fishery Management Council.

The council, which recommends fishery management measures in federal waters off California, Oregon and Washington state, took several interim steps in 2019 and 2020 to protect the fish. They raised the annual catch limit and designated the rockfish as an ecosystem component species, a title that recognizes shortbelly’s value in the ecosystem as a forage fish but does not come with specific fishery management measures.

Conservation groups argued that more proactive protection was needed.

The Audubon Society and Oceana urged for a prohibition that would prevent the creation of a fishery targeting shortbelly rockfish.

Right now, shortbelly is nearly useless to fishermen. Vessels in the Pacific whiting fishery actively try to avoid them. When a vessel does hit a school of shortbelly, the spiny fish tangle in the net, creating frustrating work for crew and sometimes damaging more valuable fish around them.

But as interest in aquaculture opportunities and demand for fishmeal and fish oil grows, conservation groups worry about what the future could hold.

In November, the council further limited catch of the fish and could consider examining a prohibition on a directed fishery for shortbelly next year.

It’s a partial win, said Joe Liebezeit, a scientist and avian conservation manager for Portland Audubon.

Anna Weinstein, the director of marine conservation with the National Audubon Society, agrees. She said the council’s action provides some truly meaningful safeguards and breaks.

But in light of climate change, “It’s just more important than ever to be proactive about the foundation of the food chain that supports all the species we care about,” Weinstein said.

The council does not want to see targeted fishing on shortbelly rockfish either. However, a prohibition takes work and would require extensive analysis of data, some of which is not readily available for shortbelly. There has not been a stock assessment of the fish since 2007.

“It seems like we should just be able to say, ‘Thou shalt not go out and target shortbelly rockfish,’” said Maggie Sommer, with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and a Pacific Fishery Management Council member.

It’s not that easy. Fishery managers need to be clear about what they are requiring and what they are enforcing. They need to understand how changing management for one species might impact and impede other fisheries.

It isn’t clear yet why shortbelly rockfish are so abundant off the Oregon Coast now — though warmer ocean waters associated with a marine heat wave that began in 2015 are likely a factor. What is obvious is that shortbelly rockfish have experienced several very good reproductive years and expanded north of their historical range.

Caren Braby, the marine program manager with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, has been involved in council discussions about various climate change scenarios for West Coast fisheries.

With shortbelly, she sees parallels to Oregon’s emerging market squid fishery.

Landings of market squid surged off Oregon in the past five years after decades of being almost nonexistent. Boats that fish for the squid in the animals’ more typical range off the California coast have headed north to take advantage of the boom.

The situation caught regulators off guard. Oregon had no established quota and no set season for market squid. Suddenly, as landings continued to come in strong and the number of participating vessels increased, fishery managers needed to discuss a whole new suite of management details.

As with shortbelly, there are gaps in the data and uncertainty about how new management could impact fisheries or benefit the animals in question.

Dilemma

It is the kind of dilemma council members like Braby expect to see more of under climate change and it further highlights the need to be nimble and flexible, she said. With climate change and shifting ocean conditions, some species will thrive and others will fail. Many are expected to move into new areas.

There is one really easy question, Braby says: “Are we going to see new species emerge in our landings?”

“And the answer,” she said, “is, ‘Certainly.’ This is an example.”

“So the question really becomes are we prepared with our management to lose species?” she added. “Are we prepared with our management to gain species? And the answer is, ‘Not yet,’ but we’re thinking really hard about it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

Miller: Strong climate action critical to Oregon business leadership

Tim Miller is director of Oregon Business for Climate, a league of Oregon businesses advocating for ambitious, equitable, effective climate policies and programs.Savvy Oregon businesses plan for their operating and regulatory environment, and want clarity wherever possible. They see that climate change is a huge piece of that context. Along with visible impacts here in Oregon, the global financial sector's announcements make the business context clear — with $130 trillion (40% of the world's capital) aligned in addressing climate change. The recent COP26 global summit, referred to as "the business COP" by many, demonstrated both the mounting urgency of the...
OREGON STATE
thecordovatimes.com

Harvesters sign up to report on changes in fisheries, ocean conditions

Commercial harvesters are pitching in to provide their observations on ecological changes in fisheries and ocean conditions, to help pave the way for climate ready fisheries of the future through Skipper Science, a project of a tribal government in the Aleutians and SalmonState. In a report released on Tuesday, Nov....
AGRICULTURE
Columbian

Ski areas adapt to changing climate

SPOKANE — This winter is predicted to be a good one, with a 70 to 80 percent chance of a La Niña bringing buckets of snow. If that happens, skiers and boarders will be happy, particularly after a lackluster winter last year. The millions of dollars local ski resorts have poured into improvements will start to pay off.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
newsy.com

Climate Change Is Impacting Snow Sports

Out of all the expeditions professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones has taken on, he says this is one that will weigh heaviest on his legacy. "I want to be able to look at my kids and say, 'You know what, I really tried to get our society on the right path in terms of climate,' and if I don't do that, then it would be hard for me to just sleep at night," Jones said.
SPORTS
ucsb.edu

Resilient Fisheries

A new decision-making framework designed by an international team of fisheries researchers can help fisheries bolster their ability to adapt to a warming world. The tool, said marine ecologist Jacob Eurich at UC Santa Barbara’s National Center for Ecological Analysis & Synthesis (NCEAS), is meant to take a lot of the guesswork out of finding resilience in a time of climate change.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pewtrusts.org

Pacific Fisheries Must Modernize Management of Key Tuna Species

When the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC) comes together virtually for its annual meeting 1-7 December, member countries need to take stock of how far they still need to go to modernize management of tuna. Seven years ago, member countries participating in the world’s largest tuna fishery agreed...
AGRICULTURE
Matt Lillywhite

Climate Change Is Wreaking Havoc In California

"Heatwaves are becoming more common, snow is melting earlier in spring—and in southern California, less rain is falling as well," per the Environmental Protection Agency. "In the coming decades, the changing climate is likely to further decrease the supply of water, increase the risk of wildfires, and threaten coastal development and ecosystems."
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheries Management#Forage Fish#Climate Change#Fish Products#Shortbelly Rockfish
mavensnotebook.com

DELTA CONVEYANCE PROJECT: Climate Change

The Department of Water Resources (DWR) hosted four informational webinars between July and September 2021 to provide background information related to the preparation of the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Delta Conveyance Project. This post covers the third webinar in the series focusing on climate change. The webinars...
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Plants are not keeping pace with climate change

Based on previous research, scientists have predicted that plants will be able to adapt to rising global temperatures by changing their seasonal responses. Changing the timing of seasonal processes, such as new leaf growth in spring, flower formation and seed set, was expected to help plants keep pace with climate change. However, a new, global-scale analysis has revealed that changes in these phenological (seasonal) processes are lagging behind the temperature increases, especially in human-dominated landscapes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
pewtrusts.org

Billion-Dollar Tuna Fishery Needs Better Management in Western, Central Pacific

If you’ve ever eaten sushi, there’s a good chance that the sashimi or spicy tuna roll on your plate was caught by longline vessels plying waters managed by the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC). This region of the Pacific is home to the world’s largest tuna fishery, worth $21 billion, according to the latest figures. Operating far from shore, sometimes spending more than a year at sea, longline fishing vessels catch valuable tunas and other fish by sending out miles of baited hooks. But because of the indiscriminate nature of this gear, these vessels also catch and kill other species, including vulnerable populations of oceanic whitetip and silky sharks, marlins, seabirds and turtles.
earth.com

Melting glaciers will create large habitats for Pacific salmon

A new study published in Nature Communications has found that retreating glaciers in the Pacific mountains of North America could potentially create approximately 6,150 kilometers of new Pacific salmon habitat by the end of the century. By modelling glacier retreat under different climate change scenarios, a research team led by...
WILDLIFE
AL.com

Oregon coast earthquakes: No tsunamis are expected

Ten earthquakes have struck Tuesday off the Oregon coast, the largest reaching magnitude-5.8. The earthquakes hit far off the coast, roughly 200 to 250 miles west of Newport. No tsunamis are expected. Small earthquakes strike often near Oregon’s coast, a regular reminder of the cataclysmic earthquake geologists say will happen...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

The climate crisis could be driving the hybrid salmon population

The climate crisis appears to be increasing the numbers of hybrid salmon in western Canada. The hybrids of Chinook and Coho salmon were discovered in the Cowichan River on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. While there have been rare occurrences of hybrid fish in the past, new research discovered a consistent but still small number of hybrids near the river mouth. Chinook salmon historically spawn in the area in late summer and Coho salmon in the autumn. Close to 5 per cent of the fish sampled for the study were hybrids, according to a team led by Andres Araujo of...
ENVIRONMENT
shorelinemedia.net

Climate change worsens atmospheric rivers

The Northwest has been repeatedly hit by rainstorms this fall, causing major flooding and damage. The deluges are from atmospheric rivers, or huge plumes of moisture extending from over the Pacific. Climate change is intensifying such storms. (Nov. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
ENVIRONMENT
Hickory Daily Record

Climate change: The Southeast is particularly vulnerable

The Earth is warming at an accelerated pace. A recent study shows that the potential impact of persistent rising temperatures is a serious concern for a majority of people living in Catawba County. But there’s an apparent disconnect between those residents’ anxiety over the effects of climate change and their...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
New Scientist

Hybrid salmon found in Canada may be a result of climate change

Hybrid salmon have emerged near Vancouver Island in Canada, possibly due to environmental changes in the waterways where they hatched. Andres Araujo at Fisheries and Oceans Canada in Nanaimo and his colleagues analysed the genes of salmon surveyed mostly within the Strait of Georgia, which separates Vancouver Island from the mainland, between 2013 and 2019. They found that samples from what they assumed to be young Chinook salmon (Oncorhynchus tshawytscha) had unusual genetic markers. More sampling and …
SCIENCE
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
1K+
Followers
92
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy