Valley Catholic proved a good early test for the Indians who, despite the loss, showed they will be a factor this seasonA stern test greeted the Molalla High girls basketball team as it opened its season Dec. 1. The Indians took on Valley Catholic, the third place team from the state tournament last season, and gave as good as they got before falling by a 49-42 count. "We knew they'd be a solid team, but we should get our share of licks in this season also," coach Phil Wiesner said. "We have what should prove to be a strong schedule,...

MOLALLA, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO