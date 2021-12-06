ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Healthy Living: Dealing with the holiday blues

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so much to do the holidays can be stressful and this year could...

Healthy Living: Breaking down diabetes, the silent killer

This content is from our sponsor. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month. The chronic disease affects how your body turns food into energy. If you have diabetes, your body either doesn’t make enough insulin or can’t use the insulin it makes as well as it should. Thirty-four million people in...
HEALTH
pahomepage.com

Healthy Living: Eating more fruits and veggies

Many parents struggle to get their children to eat fruits and vegetables, and even if they do, they are not getting enough. According to the CDC, 60% of children do not each enough fruit and 93% do not eat enough vegetables.
LIFESTYLE
Bristol Press

HEALTHY LIVING: Tips on dealing with covid-19, variants and stress

If you are reading this article, you have likely passed other articles alerting you to the increase in COVID rates of infection, variants, boosters, vaccines for your children, etc. Even if you haven’t read everything in the paper, you’ve likely heard this information somewhere. So much information at a time when a lot of us are feeling overwhelmed, tired and stressed out.
BRISTOL, CT
abc27 News

Healthy Living: ADHD into young adulthood

(WHTM) — When you hear about ADHD — attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder — you may think of a child struggling to sit still in class or drifting off in the middle of a lecture. But a new study shows ADHD symptoms often come in waves, even when kids become adults. Researchers at the University of Washington followed […]
MENTAL HEALTH
#Healthy Living#Depression#Anxiety#Blues
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Never Too Old For New Knees

600,000 Americans got their knees replaced the year before the pandemic. Experts say that number is expected to swell by 110% in 2025. In the past, experts have cautioned patients not to get their knees done too young because parts can wear out. But how old is too old for...
FITNESS
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Pancreatic Cancer

This year, 60,000 people will be diagnosed with the disease and nearly 50,000 will die from it. Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers. In today’s Healthy Living, we learn about a new life-saving robotic surgery that’s giving those diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a fighting chance.
CANCER
erienewsnow.com

Healthy Living: Fitness Stocking Stuffers

If you are still doing some shopping for the athlete in your life, maybe a trip to Achilles Running Shop could be the place for you. Matt Pribonic, owner of iRock Fitness has some stocking stuffer ideas. To learn more, watch the video above.
WORKOUTS
erienewsnow.com

Healthy Living: Guts and Glutes Workouts

It may be cold and chilly on Sunday, but that shouldn't stop you from getting a workout in. Matt Pribonic, owner of iRock Fitness has some workout moves you can do to help your guts and glutes at home or in a class on this week's Healthy Living. To learn...
WORKOUTS
Mental Health
Health
CBS DFW

DISD Partners With Local Tech Company To Help Spot Signs Of Depression In Students

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the nation’s youth, life is lived online.  So that’s exactly where Dallas ISD and a local tech company start up are going to help them spot signs of depression.  You guessed it:  there’s an app for that – or there soon will be. “There is no denying it, there is a youth mental health crisis,” says Jennifer Reed, a DISD Director of Clinical Services in the Mental Health Services area.  “Our students have experienced a highly traumatic event and it is our duty as mental health professionals as educators, as anyone who cares for youth, to answer...
DALLAS, TX
momtastic.com

Little Otter, a Mother-Daughter Created Mental Health Initiative

In North Carolina, a mother-daughter dream team has established a much-needed initiative that provides mental health services for children. This initiative has been adorably dubbed Little Otter and is run by Dr. Elen Egger and her daughter, Rebecca Egger. This little homegrown, from the heart, start-up is already sporting some...
KIDS
Morning Journal

Lorain: Physicians promote healthy living options for minorities

Communicating with your physician is an important first step toward improving health, said two doctors who spoke as part of a continuing health education series. On Dec. 11, at least 60 people gathered for the Pathways Plate Program: Physicians Speak, a talk and luncheon of the Pathways Enrichment Center. The...
LORAIN, OH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Doctors Warn

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Republic Monitor

Diabetes: Watch Out For These Two Signs of High Blood Sugar When You Pee

Anyone with either type 1 or type 2 diabetes will experience hyperglycemia in which blood sugar levels would go at dangerously high levels for long periods. The National Health Services advise people experiencing hyperglycemia to immediately seek medical care. So how do you know that you have high blood sugar levels? Experts say two symptoms can be observed when using the toilet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

