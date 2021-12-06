ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

You — yes, you — are a miracle

By Leo Morris
Trumann Democrat
 6 days ago

Do me a favor. Pause for a moment today...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape May County Herald

Yes, I’m Anti-abortion. Why Aren’t You?

When they tell you that abortion is between a woman and her doctor, they're forgetting someone. Prayer for life: O God, our creator, all life is in your hands from conception until death. Help us to cherish our children and to reverence the awesome privilege of our share in creation. Bless all who defend the rights of the unborn. Be merciful toward those who fail to love. Give them peace. Amen.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
nsjonline.com

THE WORD: Mary did you know? Yes.

The term “advent” is derived from the Latin “adventus,” meaning “coming” or “arrival.” Based on that etymology, Advent has a dual meaning of celebrating the arrival of Jesus at his birth and preparing for his Second Coming. As we keep our calendars, light our wreaths and erect our Christmas trees, remember that Advent is not just about when Jesus came but also when he is coming again.
RELIGION
Trumann Democrat

Christmas carols

‘Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, goodwill toward men!” (Luke 2:14) This was the announcement the angels gave to the shepherds 2,000 years ago. The first carol has become the foundation for many of our favorite Christmas carols. We love to hear and sing them throughout the season. Their words and melodies highlight the meaning of the angels’ proclamation. The carols tell the story of God’s promise, but each carol has a story of its own that reflects God’s promise. Here are a few short stories of famous carols.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
ksl.com

7 real Christmas miracles (including some in Utah) to get you in the holiday spirit

(Tatiana Bobkova/Shutterstock.com) — Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes. This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. Whether you believe that they happen for a greater reason or as a result of circumstance is a different story, but they do happen. And when they take place around a time of the year that is so joyful, uplifting and spiritual for many; they can feel even more, well, miraculous. That's why so many of our beloved Christmas movies are centered around that exact theme.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy