ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Woman charged with deliberately trying to hit kids with car

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
News Talk 840 KXNT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbmAq_0dFmqdu400

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – A Las Vegas woman faces a number of charges after police say she tried to hit a number of kids with her car following a fight at a local junior high school on Friday.

A Las Vegas Metro Police report shows that Jaquitta Madison faces six counts of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse.

Las Vegas police announced that a woman was arrested after she was accused of "clipping" four kids with a vehicle after a fight Friday afternoon in the south valley. Kim Passoth has more: https://bit.ly/3lGTDSK

Posted by FOX5 Las Vegas on Monday, December 6, 2021

The incident happened Friday after classes let out for the day at Silvestri Junior High School on Silverado Ranch. Metro says Madison is suspected of clipping four juveniles with her SUV, an act police say she did on purpose. None of the kids that were hit suffered serious injuries.

Madison was released on $20,000 bail, and has been ordered to stay away from Silvestri and from the victims of her act

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Fox5 Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Talk 840 KXNT

News Talk 840 KXNT

Las Vegas, NV
227
Followers
108
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

 https://www.audacy.com/kxnt

Comments / 0

Community Policy