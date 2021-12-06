Silver Valley Sports Recap: Nov. 20-Dec. 5

The City of West Plains has learned that ‘Local Legend’ Bill Virdon has passed away. He was 90 years old. Virdon graduated from West Plains High School in 1949. At the age of eighteen, he was signed by the New York Yankees. He later joined the St. Louis Cardinals and became the National League’s Rookie of the Year. At the age of 31, Virdon won the Golden Glove Award. Virdon was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1956 and was a key player in the Pirates’ 1960 World Series Championship. Virdon retired in 1965 with 1,596 MLB hits, a career batting average of .267 with 91 home runs during his 1,583-game NL career. Virdon retired from full-time involvement in Major League Baseball at the end of the 2002 season.

WEST PLAINS, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO