High School

Silver Valley Sports Recap: Nov. 20-Dec. 5

Shoshone News Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miners got down big early on, but clawed their way back into the game to make things interesting down the stretch. KELLOGG — Kolby Luna hit five 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Wildcats in a win over the Knights in the first round of the Silver Valley Tournament...

shoshonenewspress.com

North Platte Telegraph

Sports Shorts, Dec. 2

ARCADIA — Broken Bow defeated Arcadia/Loup City 57-14 on Thursday. Broken Bow hosts Amherst on Tuesday. TRENTON — Cambridge topped Hitchcock County 49-21 on Thursday. Hitchcock County will participate in the Cattle Trail Invite beginning Tuesday. Chase Co. 58, Cozad 34. COZAD — Chase County defeated Cozad 58-34 on Thursday.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
breezejmu.org

JMU weekly sports recap (Nov. 22-28): Men’s basketball goes to Florida

It was a light week in JMU Athletics — only men’s and women’s basketball played games. Here’s what happened. JMU men’s basketball competed in the inaugural Naples Invitational this week. On Monday, the Dukes lost for the first time this season to Kent State, 74-69. Redshirt sophomore forward Julien Wooden led JMU with 13 points and seven rebounds — JMU shot only 20.8%, 5-for-24, from 3.
SPORTS
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Sports Briefs, Nov. 24

 Coming off a 9-3 finish and second consecutive trip to the state title game, six members of the historic 2021 Jackson Broncs football team were named to the 3A All-State team.  Out of the six Broncs honored, four came from the offensive side, while three came from defense. On offense,...
JACKSON, WY
ozarkradionews.com

Sports for Fri Nov 26th

Changes have been made to Week 13’s NFL schedule. Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs has been flexed to the prime-time slot on Sunday night. The game will be broadcast at 7:20 p.m. on NBC. San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, which was originally slated for that Sunday night, will move to 3:25 p.m. on CBS.
NFL
Kokomo Tribune

Sports briefs for Wednesday, Dec. 1

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its 2022 men’s induction class. The honorees include 1964 Northwestern High School graduate Gary Merrell. As a senior at Northwestern, Merrell averaged 20.2 points per game for a 16-6 Tiger squad. He matriculated to the University of Findlay where he scored more than 1,000 career points and was recognized off the court for scholarship, leadership and citizenship. He is a member of the athletics halls of fame at Northwestern and Findlay.
BASKETBALL
ozarkradionews.com

Sports for Wed Nov 24th

The City of West Plains has learned that ‘Local Legend’ Bill Virdon has passed away. He was 90 years old. Virdon graduated from West Plains High School in 1949. At the age of eighteen, he was signed by the New York Yankees. He later joined the St. Louis Cardinals and became the National League’s Rookie of the Year. At the age of 31, Virdon won the Golden Glove Award. Virdon was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1956 and was a key player in the Pirates’ 1960 World Series Championship. Virdon retired in 1965 with 1,596 MLB hits, a career batting average of .267 with 91 home runs during his 1,583-game NL career. Virdon retired from full-time involvement in Major League Baseball at the end of the 2002 season.
WEST PLAINS, MO
fox5atlanta.com

High 5 Sports: Quarterfinals recaps

Georgia High School Association football playoff brackets cut their fields down to four teams per classification after Friday night's quarterfinals. Across the state, 32 teams are a win from playing for a state title. HIGH 5 Sports brought you some of the quarterfinals rounds' top highlights and looks ahead at...
ATLANTA, GA
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 18, 2021: girls basketball highlights; Morton football enjoying underdog role

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton will play in its first ever state semifinal playoff game Saturday. The Potters will once again be underdogs when they travel to undefeated and top-seeded Kankakee. But the Potters have already eliminated previously undefeated Morris and Mahomet-Seymour in these class 5A playoffs. In girls basketball: Peoria High, Notre Dame, Tremont, […]
MORTON, IL
ozarkradionews.com

Sports for Thur Dec 2nd

The MSU-WP Grizzlies hosted 3 Rivers last night with more here is Harlan Hutchison. Up next for the MSU WP Grizzlies will be the Missouri Illinois challenge Sunday in St Louis vs Parkland College 11am catch it all on 102.5 kdy. Boys high school basketball for tonight Liberty at Summersville...
COLLEGE SPORTS
oxfordobserver.org

Local sports schedule Nov. 27 through Dec. 3

Here is the sports roundup for the week of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3. All games are at home unless otherwise noted. Mens Basketball at Western Illinois University, 3 p.m. Hockey vs Long Island University, 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Womens Basketball at Loyola University Chicago, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec....
SPORTS
Post-Star

Today in sports history: Nov. 30

In 2013, Chris Davis races 100-plus yards with a missed field-goal attempt for a touchdown on the final play to lift No. 4 Auburn to a 34-28 victory over No. 1 Alabama. See more sports moments from this date:
SPORTS
Portsmouth Daily Times

Basketball Recaps — Nov. 26 & 27

PORTSMOUTH — The Green Bobcats kept it close with the Coal Grove Hornets in their season-opening contest at the Portsmouth Tipoff Classic on Friday night, but were unable to overcome a late deficit in their 63-56 loss. Levi Sampson led the Bobcats with a team-high 18 points. Gabe McBee scored...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
