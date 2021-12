Dan Blocker’s son took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to his late father on what would have been his birthday. Dirk Blocker wrote, “Thinking of you today, pop. Hardly a day goes by when I’m not influenced by you despite our relatively short time together. If you have a loving relationship with a parent or parents, reach out to them for no other reason than to let them know how you feel.”

