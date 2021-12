It was only a matter of time, but the first U.S. case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was identified in California today in a passenger who had recently returned from South Africa. Omicron has many more mutations than Delta and other variants, but it’s still not known if those mutations lead to more serious illness in those who haven’t been vaccinated or if they are more likely to lead to breakthrough infections in those who are.

