The University of Minnesota Crookston men’s basketball team got off to a rough start, losing three of its first four games, but have won its last three games since. The Golden Eagles are 4-3 in the 2021-22 season with wins against East Central University, Presentation College and Midwestern State University. Their most impressive win was their 67-57 win in its conference opener against Bemidji State University. In their three-game losing streak, Crookston struggled with transition defense, turnovers, and rebounding but have improved in all three categories. In their last game against Midwestern State University, the Golden Eagles gave up just 9 fast-break points and outrebounded the Mustangs 43-42.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO