Snow kidding: Old Mac Jones tweet goes viral for great reason

When you have “The GOAT” as your not-so-secret weapon of a quarterback, it is easy to believe you will always be the team that is nearly impossible to defeat. And then it happens. Your secret weapon is suddenly aiming for you from the other side. You no longer feel invincible. That is what the Patriots were facing two years ago with the loss of Tom Brady after twenty seasons as the domineering Patriot quarterback. The team and fans alike were left reeling with worry about the next season. They tried to convince themselves that Tom Brady was only one player and they had greater depth than just Tom Brady. They wanted to believe the franchise would continue to dominate.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO