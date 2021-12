Yesterday, the New York Giants decided to fire their offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. After just 26 games with the team, the Giants realized that Garrett simply wasn't the man for the job, although it's not like he was given a lot of talent to work with, aside from Saquon Barkley. Regardless, it was a move that showcased just how dysfunctional the Giants have been over the last few years, and fans are fed up.

