ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Group launches hunger strike protest against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema over voting rights bill

By Matt Galka, Bailey Miller
fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Activists in Arizona hope they can convince Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to push a voting rights bill through Congress, and they are taking drastic steps to try and get through to her by launching a hunger strike at the Arizona State Capitol on Dec. 6. "Today, we will...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 64

Corinne Kruse Grasee
4d ago

ID or stay home. Why would only one ethic group even care about this? If you don’t have a license there are other way to prove US citizen. Seems only democrats are concerned with this, but they are usually linked to voter fraud.

Reply(3)
12
Stephen J
4d ago

I hope their hunger pains are worth it. Because it is as useless as they are. Bring an ID and you can vote. How hard is that?

Reply(2)
37
logical type
4d ago

I just finished a wonderful meal with a great dessert. That’s cause I have a life.

Reply(1)
26
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Arizona college students begin hunger strike to demand White House and Kyrsten Sinema make progress on voting rights

Twenty students at Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and other colleges in the state are launching a hunger strike to pressure one of the state’s senators, Kyrsten Sinema, to take the steps necessary to see voting rights legislation pass the Senate.The nearly two-dozen students held a press conference on Monday outside of the state capitol in Phoenix, where they said they planned to wait indefinitely on their hunger strike until Ms Sinema agreed to support the Freedom to Vote Act, as well as a carveout of the filibuster necessary to pass the legislation through the Senate past unified Republican...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Society
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
live5news.com

Students stage hunger strike at Arizona capitol over voting bill

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A group of about 20 college students and other young voters are staging a hunger strike to encourage Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, to allow the final passage of the Freedom To Vote Act. The students, who were gathered at the Arizona Capitol on Monday morning, said...
ADVOCACY
UPI News

Democrats negotiating with Senate parliamentarian on spending bill

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats pushing President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion spending bill began negotiations with Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on what can be considered under budget reconciliation. In an effort to escape a Republican filibuster over the massive social spending and climate bill, Democrats must convince MacDonoough that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Kyrsten Sinema Contradicts Her Party on Inflation: ‘People are Very Concerned’ About Rising Prices

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) on Friday undermined her party’s message on inflation, saying in an interview with CNN that Americans were “very concerned” about it. “When I’m home in Arizona, I hear, number one, about the price of gas and, number two, about the price of food,” Sinema said. “People are very concerned about the amount they’re spending just to survive every day. And inflation is real.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Michigan Daily

Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin show the failings of the two party system

The recent passing of the disappointingly small $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which was cut down by members of the party backing it, has shown a major problem with how our democracy functions. While the problem is obvious, the way our two-party system operates makes it nearly impossible to avoid. At first, this bill was meant to be a $2.6 trillion ticket to Joe Biden’s reelection. With the Democrats holding a majority in the House and Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote in the Senate, it should’ve been an easy win for Biden and the American people had it not been for the two individuals who’ve been dominating the news over the last couple months: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Despite the party they supposedly belong to, they have both made a reputation for going against their party at the most pivotal moments. Sinema and Manchin’s recent escapades in screwing over their own party show one of the main failings of the two-party system: by splitting our legislation into just two opposing ideologies, it empowers those on the fringe to halt any significant change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#The Hunger Strike#Phoenix Activists#The Arizona State Capitol#Senate#American#Asu
GoDanRiver.com

Salena Zito: Wake up, progressives: You're lucky to have Kyrsten Sinema

Brian Murray knows just how fierce an opponent Arizona’s Sen. Kyrsten Sinema can be. The Republican strategist saw his candidate lose to Democrat Sinema in their 2012 race for the House. Calling the experience “unpleasant,” Murray admits his candidate, Vernon Parker, was flawed, but “flawed candidates win all of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, where it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

AOC, progressives demand Senate Dem leaders overrule parliamentarian and include amnesty in spending bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and some fellow progressive lawmakers joined a group of protesters outside the U.S. Capitol Tuesday to demand that Senate Democratic leaders ignore their chamber's parliamentarian and include a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants in the reconciliation spending bill. "The Senate needs to step up, override the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy