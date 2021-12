DETROIT — The plan made sense. Then it got sidetracked, as Lions plans tend to do. And now? Now it might work in an entirely different way. You know the plan. Trade Matthew Stafford to the Rams, get two first-round picks and Jared Goff, who gets a one- or two-year trial to see if he can be the quarterback going forward. In the meantime, the Lions would use a high pick in 2021, or a really high pick in 2022, or the later Rams pick in 2022, to land their first franchise quarterback since they took Stafford No. 1 in 2009.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO