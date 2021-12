Last Friday, in the shadow of Rowland Hall at the University of California, Irvine, at that building’s loading dock, researchers from the UCI Department of Chemistry, Department of Earth System Science (ESS) and UCI Social Sciences huddled around a 21-year-old Toyota Tacoma. Behind the wheel of the truck was Professor Don Blake — an atmospheric chemist renowned for his research into concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere like methane. His plan: back the truck up to UCI’s Ring Road, which abuts Rowland Hall, rev the engine and ride the brakes back to Rowland Hall’s loading dock where fellow scientists would then measure the air around the tires with the aim of sampling the gases and particles emitted by the brakes.

IRVINE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO