ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Samsung Elec says it will reorganise company structure

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday...

wnmtradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNMT AM 650

Chinese developer Fantasia denies creditor claim on unit’s shares

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese developer Fantasia Holdings denied a claim by a creditor that a $96.98 million loan on which it missed a payment was secured by shares in its property management unit. TFI Securities and Futures Ltd told Fantasia it was entitled to enforce the charge of...
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

China supports debt issuance by developers to fund acquisitions – Sec Times

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A Chinese self-regulatory body overseeing the interbank market will support debt issuance by qualified developers to fund acquisitions of real estate projects and finance completion of unfinished buildings, the official Securities Times reported on Friday. The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) held a...
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Alstom to cut up to 1,300 jobs in Germany in restructuring drive

MUNICH (Reuters) – French train maker Alstom plans to cut up to 1,300 of its roughly 10,000 jobs in Germany over the next three years as part of a restructuring after the purchase of Bombardier’s rail unit, a spokesperson for the company said. Production of trains in Germany,...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Electronics#Consumer Electronics#Mobile#Reuters
WNMT AM 650

Stellantis targets 20 billion euros in additional revenues from software by 2030

MILAN (Reuters) – Stellantis plans to generate around 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in additional annual revenues by 2026 and around 20 billion euros by 2030 from software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions, the carmaker said on Tuesday. Presenting its long-term software strategy, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker said it expected to...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Samsung Is The World's Most Innovative Tech Company Patent-Wise

Samsung is one of the biggest names in the tech industry. And according to a Capital on Tap report, the South Korean conglomerate is the most innovative tech company as well, at least patent-wise. It applied for a whopping 13,024 patents in 2021 (9,499 by Samsung Electronics and 3,524 by Samsung Display). Huawei came in second with 9,739 new patent applications this past year.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

This Company Is Attempting To Help Businesses Adopt A Tool That Microsoft, JPMorgan, Walmart, Amazon, NVIDIA, and Samsung Are Using To Supercharge Their Futures

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The world’s top companies are adopting blockchain technology at a breakneck pace. To think that some 7 years ago, only 2 companies — The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) — had something to do with this technology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
WNMT AM 650

Electric car maker Lucid receives subpoena from U.S. SEC

(Reuters) – Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group Inc said on Monday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, requesting documents related to an investigation on its blank-check deal with Churchill Capital Corp. Shares fell nearly 8% in premarket trading. (https://bit.ly/32TtoSE) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu...
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Alibaba names Toby Xu as CFO

(Reuters) – Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday that Toby Xu, will succeed Maggie Wu as the company’s chief financial officer,effective April 1, 2022. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Saint-Gobain announces acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies – statement

PARIS (Reuters) – French construction materials company Saint-Gobain on Monday said it would acquire all shares in GCP Applied Technologies in a deal that values the U.S.-based target company at around 2.3 billion dollars. Saint-Gobain in a statement called the transaction a “landmark” to make it a global leader in...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

BHP Group to unify corporate structure under Australian parent company

Iron ore company BHP Group has made a final board decision to unify its corporate structure under its Australian parent company, with the merger expected to be completed by the end of January 2022. 7,142.95. 15:15 02/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,090.64. 15:15 02/12/21. n/a. n/a. 4,071.15. 15:15 02/12/21. n/a. n/a. 19,997.94.
ECONOMY
abc27 News

Samsung says it will build $17B chip factory in Texas

(AP) — Samsung said it plans to build a $17 billion semiconductor factory outside of Austin, Texas, amid a global shortage of chips used in phones, cars and other electronic devices. “This is the largest foreign direct investment in the state of Texas, ever,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in announcing the project Tuesday. Samsung […]
CELL PHONES
WNMT AM 650

More companies in Asia seek carbon offsets after COP26 -industry exec

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asia’s demand for carbon offsets is picking up as more companies in global supply chains, IT and banking sectors seek to lower their carbon footprint following the COP26 November Glasgow Climate Pact, the head of Asian exchange T-RECs.ai said. The hard-fought Glasgow Climate Pact https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/cop26-message-business-clean-up-cash-2021-11-14...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 6.10% to $1,003.80 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.71% to 15,517.37 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Tesla Inc. closed $239.69 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 2.40% to $330.56 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $53.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy